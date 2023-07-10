Elie Wiesel Foundation Announces Inaugural Grantees Dedicated to Uyghur Advocacy Efforts and Education

Grants totaling $550,000 to be awarded to Organizations supporting Elie Wiesel's Values and Mission

New York, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity is pleased to announce today the first beneficiaries of its inaugural grant-making cycle. The grant-making initiative, launched in October of 2022, identifies and supports organizations whose efforts are grounded by Elie Wiesel's values and the Foundation's mission, and which align to portfolios reflecting Elie Wiesel's legacy: Educator, Activist, Journalist, Student, and Man of Faith. The grant-making program takes a hybrid approach by not only supporting organizations through fiscal sponsorship but also by acting as an active thought partner to champion and elevate each organization's cause.

This year's Activist Portfolio Grantees were selected based on their commitment to advocating for the Uyghur community, who are being unlawfully detained by the Chinese government in an effort to create a single-ethnic state.

"Our inaugural Activist Portfolio grants are laser-focused towards advocates working purposefully and urgently towards restoring the rights and dignity of the Uyghur population", said Elisha Wiesel, Chairman of the Foundation.

"Chinese regime de facto keeps the Uyghur people in concentration camps, treating them in the most inhuman way. It's probably the most massive violation of human rights in our time, while the Free World's response is disproportionately weak to the scope of this crime." Says Natan Sharansky, renowned Human Rights Activist and member of the Foundation's Grant Selection Committee. "That is why it is very logical and appropriate that the first grant of the Elie Wiesel Foundation is dedicated to elevating education and Uyghur advocacy efforts."

The selected Grantees are:

World Uyghur Congress , Uyghur Human Rights Project , and Jewish World Watch : WUC, UHRP, and JWW will host a Conference of Uyghur activists and allies to consider the international response to the Uyghur genocide. To be held this winter in New York , the Conference will aim to foster collaboration between these stakeholders, energize current efforts of Uyghur activism, and discuss new ways to activate the Jewish community and engage other citizens of conscience. andWUC, UHRP, and JWW will host a Conference of Uyghur activists and allies to consider the international response to the Uyghur genocide. To be held this winter in, the Conference will aim to foster collaboration between these stakeholders, energize current efforts of Uyghur activism, and discuss new ways to activate the Jewish community and engage other citizens of conscience.

Ana Care & Education : Ana Care aims to preserve the Uyghur language, history, and culture through interactive programming for Uyghur families in the diaspora. They provide school-based learning for students and adults that helps shape relationships, builds community, and continues to connect them to their Uyghur ancestry. aims to preserve the Uyghur language, history, and culture through interactive programming for Uyghur families in the diaspora. They provide school-based learning for students and adults that helps shape relationships, builds community, and continues to connect them to their Uyghur ancestry.

The Educator Portfolio honors Elie Wiesel's commitment to education by supporting programs that foster dialogue connected to moral education grounded in Jewish values.

"Our inaugural Educator Portfolio grants will elevate the patient, thoughtful work being done by moral educators to bring Jewish values to life in the classroom", said Elisha Wiesel, chairman of the Foundation."

The selected Grantees in the Educator Portfolio are:

The Witness Institute: The idea of the Witness Institute was born from discussions between Professor Wiesel and his Boston University student, Rabbi Dr. Ariel Burger . The Foundation will partner with The Witness Institute to support this 15-month fellowship which sensitizes and equips emerging leaders with practices that develop moral courage, fusing Professor Wiesel's teaching methods and published works to inspire moral leadership. Participants will graduate being able to influence their communities and support their missions in positive ways. The idea of the Witness Institute was born from discussions between Professor Wiesel and hisstudent, Rabbi Dr.. The Foundation will partner with The Witness Institute to support this 15-month fellowship which sensitizes and equips emerging leaders with practices that develop moral courage, fusing Professor Wiesel's teaching methods and published works to inspire moral leadership. Participants will graduate being able to influence their communities and support their missions in positive ways.

Gratz College & United Negro College Fund : The Elie Wiesel Foundation will support a 1-year Fellowship between Black and Jewish college students. Gratz College , UNCF, and The Elie Wiesel Foundation are committed to jointly facing the challenges of racism and antisemitism. The Fellowship will connect these two groups of students by visiting landmarks of importance to each culture while building on common experiences and understanding the need for mutual support and advocacy. The Elie Wiesel Foundation will support a 1-year Fellowship between Black and Jewish college students., UNCF, and The Elie Wiesel Foundation are committed to jointly facing the challenges of racism and antisemitism. The Fellowship will connect these two groups of students by visiting landmarks of importance to each culture while building on common experiences and understanding the need for mutual support and advocacy.

Valley Beit Midrash (VBM): VBM is a global center for learning and action. This grant will support The Elie Wiesel Social Action Fellowship, a new program that will consist of online moral education classes taught by renowned scholars/activists from around the world and putting those teachings into hands-on community volunteer projects. VBM is a global center for learning and action. This grant will support The Elie Wiesel Social Action Fellowship, a new program that will consist of online moral education classes taught by renowned scholars/activists from around the world and putting those teachings into hands-on community volunteer projects.

The Elie Wiesel Foundation turned to a number of thought leaders in determining the most deserving recipients from the 110 applications received. The team assembled to review the top selections for the Educator Portfolio included Dr. Mehnaz Afridi, director of the Holocaust, Genocide, and Interfaith Education Center at Manhattan College, and Sarah Idan, founding CEO of Humanity Forward and Miss Iraq 2017-2018. Those selected to consider the leading selections for the Activist Portfolio included Mark Hetfield, president and CEO of HIAS, the oldest resettlement organization in the world, Nadine Epstein, Editor-in-Chief of Moment Magazine, Gulhumar Haitiwaji, daughter of Gulbahar Haitiwaji, a Uyghur woman who survived a Chinese re-education camp, and Natan Sharansky, renowned human rights activist.

Director of the Holocaust Genocide, and Interfaith Education Center at Manhattan College and member of the Foundation's Grant Selection Committee, Dr. Mehnaz Afridi said: "It is an honor to be part of the team of evaluators and learn about the exceptional work being done around the world for justice, advocacy, and peacebuilding. I am especially grateful that the Foundation has focused on restoring the dignity of the Uyghur population. The work of the Elie Wiesel Foundation is an example of effective philanthropy, the message is loud and clear that we must work together by investing in all prejudice no matter who we are."

The Elie Wiesel Foundation appreciates the many applicants who took the time and energy to engage with us and intends to open future grant cycles.

About The Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity

Elie Wiesel and his wife, Marion, established The Elie Wiesel Foundation soon after he was awarded the 1986 Nobel Prize for Peace. Now led by Marion and Elie's son Elisha Wiesel, the Foundation seeks to spark ethical consciousness of human rights by investing in programs that promote moral leadership and real-world outcomes for victims of injustice, and by making Elie's teachings accessible via a central online archive. To learn more, visit: https://eliewieselfoundation.org/

