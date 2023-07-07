Simmons Bank Announces Key Leadership Changes

PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank (Simmons) announced today key changes to its leadership team.

"The restructuring of our banking division aligns with our Better Bank Initiative by positioning us to capitalize on the opportunity to grow and diversify Commercial and Corporate Banking, while further emphasizing our Community and Retail franchise," said Jay Brogdon, Simmons' president and chief financial officer. "Recent industry events reinforce the value of traditional community banking, for which Simmons has a respected 120-year legacy. This foundation, coupled with the scale we have achieved throughout our footprint, provides significant opportunities to further enhance our future growth, particularly in the commercial arena."

Chad Rawls has taken on the newly created role of chief commercial banking officer. Rawls previously served as chief credit officer overseeing all credit activity including underwriting, approval and collections across Simmons' six-state footprint. Prior to that position, he served as chief metro banking officer and president of corporate banking, with oversight of Simmons' metro market activity, treasury management, equipment finance, institutional banking, small business banking and C&I banking groups. Rawls will report directly to Brogdon.

Earlier this year, Chris White was named chief community banking officer. A 19-year veteran of Simmons, White has served in multiple leadership roles with increased responsibilities, including Arkansas Community Division president.

Veteran credit officers Josh Herron and Steve Wade have been tapped to lead Simmons' well established credit function. Herron will serve as interim chief credit officer and Wade will provide support during this transition as deputy chief credit officer. A 22-year banking veteran, Herron served as corporate credit officer since joining Simmons in 2020. Wade, a seasoned veteran with 40 years of industry experience, most recently served as assistant general counsel, having previously served as Simmons' chief credit officer for almost six years. Herron and Wade will report directly to Simmons' chief executive officer, Bob Fehlman.

Simmons Bank

