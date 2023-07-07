Seminole Hard Rock Names Vincent Zahn Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hard Rock International & Seminole Gaming

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Hard Rock has appointed Vincent Zahn as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International. In this role, Zahn will be responsible for overseeing the accounting, financial planning and analysis, risk management, treasury, corporate finance, capital markets execution of Hard Rock International and other enterprises under the control of Seminole Gaming, as well as contributing to the overall strategic development efforts of the Company. Zahn will report directly to Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming.

"Vincent's expertise and background in casino gaming and financial markets make him an invaluable asset to the global growth of our organization," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "We are excited to welcome him to the leadership team."

Zahn assumes the CFO role with more than a decade's worth of experience in roles at public gaming entertainment companies focusing on Corporate Finance, Risk Management, Treasury, Investor Relations, Capital Markets, and Strategic Development. Zahn began his career in the financial sector on Wall Street, where he spent approximately five years as an equity analyst covering casino gaming and hospitality companies at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Following his tenure on Wall Street, Zahn served as the Vice President and Treasurer of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. for seven years. In his most recent public company role, he served as Senior Vice President and Treasurer for Wynn Resorts, Limited from 2019 to 2022.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 290 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Seminole Gaming:

Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casino enterprises for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. The Seminole Tribe was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement. Seminole Gaming is currently the only gaming company to have an investment grade from all three primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Corporation (Baa2) and Fitch Ratings (BBB).

