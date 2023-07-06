Practical Pain Management and Society of Pain & Palliative Care Pharmacists Foundation Announce Second Annual Fudin Award for Mentorship

ARLINGTON, Va., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Practical Pain Management (PPM), a leading digital health brand serving pain-treating clinicians, and the Society of Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacists Foundation, today announced that Mary Lynn McPherson, PhD, PharmD, has been awarded the Fudin Award for Mentorship.

Established and sponsored by HealthCentral Corporation, publisher of Practical Pain Management (PPM), the award honors the work of mentors in the field of chronic pain management through palliative care, advanced pain practice and/or clinical pharmacy, who have demonstrated a strong commitment to both medicine and purpose in their daily practice through remarkable mentorship, a devotion to patient-centered care and education, inter-professional collaboration, and a sense of practicality and humor, all representing the legacy of Dr. Jeffrey Fudin.

Dr. McPherson, who in 1996, developed one of the nation's first palliative care pharmacy residencies, now serves as Professor and Executive Director of Advanced Post-Graduate Education in Palliative Care in the Department of Practice, Sciences, and Health Outcomes Research at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy in Baltimore.

"Her work demonstrates her dedication to the advancement of palliative care, inspiring students to follow in her footsteps," said Dr. Jeff Gudin, PPM editor-at-large. "Many students attribute their professional career success to Dr. McPherson's knowledge, guidance, and pioneering skills.

"There are few clinicians who could compare to our severely missed and beloved Dr. Fudin when it comes to knowledge, passion, teaching abilities as well as compassion for patients living with pain. Mary Lynn McPherson exemplifies those values. For decades, she has educated on pain management and palliative care at both local and national levels. They say a leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way, and Dr. McPherson is clearly deserving of the 2023 Fudin Award."

Foundation President Chris Herndon, PharmD, added, "I cannot think of a more deserving recipient for the 2023 Fudin Award than Dr. McPherson. As someone who has directly benefited from her mentorship, it's a tremendous honor to be able to recognize her, specifically for her excellence in guiding learners and clinicians in this field. On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees for the Foundation, we wholeheartedly congratulate Dr. McPherson."

When PPM notified her about receiving this year's award, Dr. McPherson shared: "I feel very humbled to have been selected for this award. Like so many other people, I am saddened that we lost Dr. Fudin way too early. Some of my happiest times in educating was when I was debating some hot topic with Dr. Fudin (usually methadone dosing), and the fur would fly. But seriously, when you were backed into a corner, and you needed a hand, Dr. Fudin would be at the front of the line. He was a tremendous patient advocate and a brilliant practitioner. So, I am indeed humbled to receive this award that honors his memory."

In Memory of Dr. Jeffrey Fudin

1958 – 2022

Jeffrey Fudin, PharmD, FCCP, FASHP, FFSMB, served as a clinical pharmacy specialist in pain management at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany, New York, from 1982 – 2022, where he also directed and founded the PGY2 Pharmacy Pain Residency. Dr. Fudin was a founding member and inaugural Trustee for the Society of Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacists and he was co-editor of PPM. He was also a staunch advocate for patients with chronic pain and an educator to providers for appropriately monitoring and interpreting opioid risks. He earned his doctorate from the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and completed an American Cancer Society sponsored oncology/hematology fellowship at SUNY Upstate Medical University. The inaugural award went to Dr. Fudin.

About the Society of Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacists (SPPSP) Foundation

The SPPCP Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Society of Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacists. Established in 2022, the aim of the SPPCP Foundation is to support and recognize clinicians providing high-quality care, education, and advocacy for patients in pain, with serious illness, or at the end of life.

About Practical Pain Management (PPM)

PPM was founded in 2000 to provide in-depth clinical information on a variety of pain conditions and treatment approaches. Written and reviewed by pain experts and leaders in the field, PPM helps clinicians navigate the evolving landscape of pain management, from the latest research in assessment to novel approaches in care to bring about the best long-term outcomes for individual patients.

