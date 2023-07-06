Northpoint Roofing Systems brings Chattanooga Revolutionary Roofing Services with Free Drone Inspections

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpoint Roofing Systems, a prestigious Top 1% Roofing Contractor in the United States, announces a significant expansion of its business by opening its fourth location outside of Georgia and into Chattanooga, Tennessee. Northpoint Roofing Systems is no stranger to delivering unparalleled quality and dedication to its customers. Their commitment to customer satisfaction has earned them a reputation as one of the best roofers in the industry. Now, they are ready to extend their exceptional services to the welcoming community of Chattanooga.

Northpoint Roofing Systems is looking forward to helping commercial and residential property owners, especially after the significant storms that passed the Chattanooga area. (PRNewswire)

Keith Priddy, CRO at Northpoint Roofing Systems, emphasizes the company's unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, stating, "Our customers know that they can rely on Northpoint to provide the solutions they need with the utmost commitment to their satisfaction."

One of the highlights of Northpoint Roofing Systems' arrival in Chattanooga is the introduction of FREE Drone Roof Inspections. Utilizing state-of-the-art drone and AI technology, these inspections provide homeowners with a detailed assessment of their roofs, offering valuable insights into their condition. Northpoint Roofing Systems has taken the hassle out of roof assessments, making it easier than ever for residents to ensure the safety and longevity of their homes.

To commence operations in their new Chattanooga location, the team at Northpoint will offer a diverse array of services catering to residential and commercial customers. These services include roof repair and replacement, gutter repair and replacement, commercial roofing solutions that ensure optimal performance for businesses large and small, and the new Timberline Solar shingle by GAF.

Patrick Maginn, CEO of Northpoint Roofing Systems, expresses his enthusiasm for this new chapter in the company's history: "We are excited to open a new full-service office in the growing city of Chattanooga. Tennessee is an exciting new market for Northpoint and a logical progression for our organic growth in the southeast."

Northpoint Roofing Systems understands that a new roof or roof repairs can be a significant investment. They're offering financing options to help homeowners find the best roofing solutions. With over 100 years of combined experience in the industry, Northpoint sets the standard for all roofing requirements. Whether customers seek shingles, metal roofing, gutters, or solar solutions, Northpoint Roofing Systems has them covered.

For more information about Northpoint Roofing Systems and their services, please visit their website at https://www.northpointroofingsystems.com.

About Northpoint Roofing Systems

Northpoint Roofing Systems has three locations operating in Georgia. With 100 years of combined experience serving the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, Northpoint offers leading expertise in shingles, metal roofing, gutters, and solar for homeowners and commercial property owners. Northpoint is also known for providing top-quality services using AI technology and innovative full-roof protection. Additional information is available at https://www.northpointroofingsystems.com/.

About Halmos Capital Partners

Halmos Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in leading lower-middle market businesses and focuses on partnering with best-in-class management teams to build companies in niche markets with an operational focus. Halmos aims to transform small capitalization and entrepreneurial businesses into institutional platforms for continued growth and investment. Please visit www.halmoscapital.com for more information.

About NewSpring

Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.0 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Having invested in over 200 companies, NewSpring brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take growing companies to the next level and beyond. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. To learn more, visit www.newspringcapital.com.

