CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Carolina Milano High-Powered Magnetic Balls Cubes Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Carolina Milano 5mm Magnetic Balls Cubes because the loose, hazardous magnets pose a risk of serious injury or death if ingested.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) (PRNewswire)

CPSC testing revealed the Magnetic Balls Cubes do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal safety standard for magnets. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to other magnets, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

The seller, CarolinaMilano.com, of Israel, is not cooperating with the CPSC on the recall of this product and is not offering a remedy to consumers.

The Carolina Milano 5mm Magnetic Balls are small, spherical, loose, and separable rare-earth magnets with a strong magnetic flux. They were sold as loose magnets in a set of 216 multi-colored magnetic balls in the form of a cube. The 5mm sets were sold encased in a clear, plastic case, and tin box. The set includes a black velvet storage/travel bag, a separator/cutting card with the warning "KEEP AWAY FROM ALL CHILDREN" and an instruction guide bearing the Carolina Milano name and logo. The Magnetic Balls Cubes were sold online at www.carolinamilano.com for about $27.

The federal safety standard for magnets makes it unlawful to sell non-compliant magnet products manufactured after October 21, 2022. CPSC has provided guidance to businesses about the safety standard. (CPSC Letter to Retailers and Sellers of Magnets)

The Carolina Milano brand has sold products since 2014. The dates of sale of the Magnetic Balls are not known since the firm has not cooperated with CPSC, but their manufacture is believed to have occurred since October 2022. CPSC urges consumers to stop using and dispose of the Magnetic Balls Cube immediately .

Report any incidents involving product injuries or defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 23-241

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission