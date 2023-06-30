MYTHERESA & FLAMINGO ESTATE HAVE JOINED FORCES TO BRING 'THE SUMMER BODY SHOP' TO EAST HAMPTON; A TRULY IMMERSIVE PHYSICAL LUXURY SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

After a wildly successful partnership throughout 2022, global digital luxury platform, Mytheresa, and leading lifestyle brand, Flamingo Estate, have come together to bring their digital-first brands to the East Coast by opening a summer store in East Hampton for a 5 week run (June 29th - July 30th).

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The two highly-coveted global brands have completely reimagined a renovated body shop in East Hampton and turned it into the most luxurious, immersive, interactive store for five weeks, bringing unique and diverse programming and experiences to their clientele - allowing them to engage, entertain and inspire their combined audiences in a more physical way. The pop-up will open as a celebratory kick-off to Summer on June 29th, rethinking the origins of the auto body shop through architecture and design, with Mytheresa offering exclusive brand collaborations and products from the world's leading International designers, with merchandise for women, men, kids, and overall lifestyle. Exclusive access to the experience will be managed by signing up in advance.

MYTHERESA & FLAMINGO ESTATE HAVE JOINED FORCES TO BRING ‘THE SUMMER BODY SHOP’ TO EAST HAMPTON; (PRNewswire)

The unique space cannot be missed. Situated in a highly-trafficked area in East Hampton (directly across the road from the popular East Hampton railway station) the store will be splashed in the iconic, bold Mytheresa yellow and Flamingo Estate green. Leaning into the car theme and using it as inspiration across all the luxurious design elements, Mytheresa and Flamingo Estate will create the unexpected out of classic auto parts: shelves constructed out of tires, luxurious clothing presented on custom designed-car muffler rails, and tool sheds housing luxury merchandised accessories and more.

Inside of the interactive store, thoughtful co-branded programming will be offered to customers with other like minded luxury brands that will vary from week-to-week, keeping customers and shoppers wanting more and returning time and time again.

To the side of the main space there will be an Inconvenience Store, where Flamingo Estate and Mytheresa have curated a wide range of exclusive never-been-seen before joint merchandise, as well as non-perishable, decadent pantry items.

Heather Kaminetsky, President of North America for Mytheresa spoke on the partnership; "Opening a physical experiential store, together with Flamingo Estate in East Hampton felt like the perfect 'unexpected' moment to further bring this wonderful partnership to life. We wanted to bring to the sophisticated audience in the Hampton's a combined and truly unique immersive luxury experience - one that allows us to engage and inspire throughout the summer and to bring our curated offering to them in a more physical way."

Starting June 29th, the Mytheresa x Flamingo Estate Summer Luxury Body Shop will be open Thursdays to Sundays, from 11am to 7pm EST. Dedicated programming will also take place throughout the season with dedicated timings to come.

For further information about Mytheresa and Flamingo Estate, visit https://www.mytheresa.com/ and follow Mytheresa on social media https://www.instagram.com/mytheresa.com/ and via the hashtag #MytheresaxFlamingoEstate. For more on Flamingo Estate, visit https://flamingoestate.com/ and follow the brand on social @flamingo_estate.

Link to images: HERE

Details for Summer Pop-Up Shop:

11am to 6pm Thursday - Sunday

June 29 to July 30 Summer 2023

Location 9 Railroad Avenue, East Hampton

Prior to arrival at the store, all visitors will need to sign up online to secure a QR Code (or "ticket") to the experience.

Daily programming will be announced first week of July

PRESS CONTACTS:

Mytheresa

Aaron Alexander / aaron.alexander@mytheresa.com

Flamingo Estate

Sophie Roche Conti / Conti Communications

flamingoestate@conti-communications.com

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries.

Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category "LIFE". The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more.

Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €747.3 million GMV in fiscal year 2022 (+21.3% vs. FY21). (https://investors.mytheresa.com).

ABOUT FLAMINGO ESTATE

Settled in the 1940s high atop the hills of Los Angeles, Flamingo Estate throughout its history has been a hedonistic enclave of sun-worship, folk mythologies, and psychedelic remedies — a secret haven for wild alchemy in the City of Angels. Now, Flamingo Estate is the home of Richard Christiansen, and, in the spirit of its origins, a radical celebration of pleasure from the garden. We carefully cultivate Mother Nature's wildest, most precious gifts, at a time when we need them most. Championing the idea that Mother Nature is the last great luxury house, and sourcing rare ingredients from over 100 biodynamic farms. Instead of commodity ingredients, our goal is to get as close to the raw, natural material as possible, and to be able to trace each ingredient back to the farmer who planted it. Creating nutrient-dense rituals for daily pleasure, with Mother Nature as the guide.

