USANA's Kevin Guest Shares Seven Tips for International Self-Care Day

SALT LAKE CITY, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of International Self-Care Day on July 24, Kevin Guest, executive chairman of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in nutritional supplements, is urging individuals to prioritize their well-being and embrace self-care throughout July. Guest is emphasizing the importance of self-care as a fundamental aspect of overall health and happiness.

USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA) (PRNewswire)

"Taking care of yourself is crucial, especially when times get tough," said Guest, who authored All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "Specifically, it is essential in these times to prioritize our physical, mental, and emotional well-being. International Self-Care Day reminds us to engage in self-care practices that enhance our quality of life."

Guest cites seven key habits for aligning one's core values with harmony and balance.

Self-reflect each morning: Start your day with a few minutes of quiet introspection to set a positive tone for the day. Meditate: Use guided meditation to reduce stress and promote relaxation. Spend time in nature: Connect with the outdoors to boost mood and improve mental health. Detox digitally: Unplug from electronic devices to give your mind a break and enhance focus. Listen to favorite music: Reduce anxiety and stress by listening to soothing tunes. Engage in a new creative activity: Stimulate your brain and unleash your creativity by trying something new. Get enough sleep: Prioritize restful sleep to support physical and mental health.

"I've found that when we do these self-care practices, we increase energy, improve mental clarity, and enhance overall well-being," he said. "For example, music is medicine to me and helps me balance when pressures build. As our band, Free Radicals, performs, we see people singing, smiling and dancing to the music, whether we're in Mexico, Europe, the United States, China or Korea. Music is one of those universal powers that balances people."

Raised in a music-filled home, Guest, whose billion-dollar nutrition company operates in 24 global markets, gained a love for music from his parents, and is an active musician today in a touring band.

"There was always music in our home, and it set a good feeling growing up," Guest writes. "The love for music has been with me for as long as I can remember. It has transformed my life and helps me to balance."

In celebration of International Self-Care Day, Guest encourages individuals to share their self-care practices and positive experiences by using the hashtag #SelfCareJuly on social media.

All proceeds for All the Right Reasons go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tim Brown, Candid Communications

tim@candidcom.com

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USANA