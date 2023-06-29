A ROOT CAUSE NUTRITIONAL APPROACH TO METABOLIC HEALTH ISSUES

Healright Metabolic Health Program Expands Nationwide With Additional Kroger Stores

WINDERMERE, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Micronutrition, a KEEN Growth Capital portfolio company dedicated to evidence-based nutrition, announced expansion of Kroger partnership with increased Healright distribution in 1,200 Kroger and Kroger Family of Stores.

Healright (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to expand the Healright Metabolic Health program with Kroger to provide consumers with increased access to a self-directed health solution with demonstrated performance," said Jonathan Smiga, co-founder and CEO of Advanced Micronutrition. "With increasing demand for nonpharmaceutical interventions to address the root causes of metabolic health issues, Kroger is a key partner as they serve as a healthcare destination."

Developed by world renowned nutritional scientists with 15 years of research, Healright fills in the nutrient gaps to support metabolic health without additional diet or lifestyle changes, or the serious side effects of medications.

When eaten daily for 8 weeks clinical studies showed improvements in health markers for:

Cholesterol & Triglycerides

Insulin Resistance

Chronic Inflammation

Weight Management

In Kroger stores in the pharmacy area for the price of a coffee drink, consumers will have access to Healright Daily Micronutrient Bars in four delicious flavors including Caramel Apple Fig, Chocolate Cherry Pomegranate, Lemon Blueberry and Peanut Butter Banana for a metabolic reset using food, not just medications. For more information, visit healright.com

About Healright

Healright is evidence-based nutrition that bridges the gap between dietary supplements and medications with clinically proven outcomes, no serious side effects and 95% compliance. This unique blend of micronutrients and fiber was developed by a group of esteemed scientists at Children's Hospital & Research Center at Oakland (CHRCO/CHORI) in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Healright is owned and distributed by Advanced Micronutrition. Learn more at healright.com .

About Advanced Micronutrition

Advanced Micronutrition is a KEEN Growth Capital portfolio company dedicated to evidence-based nutrition that supports solutions for acute and chronic ailment management by bridging the gap between prescription medications and traditional supplements. Advanced Micronutrition serves as a platform to unite food as medicine companies backed by science. Learn more at foodmed.health.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advanced Micronutrition