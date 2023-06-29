Palantir Partners with Ukrainian Tennis Star Elina Svitolina

Palantir deepens support for Ukraine with sponsorship of champion tennis player, humanitarian, and mother

DENVER, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) ("Palantir") today announced its support of Ukrainian professional tennis player and humanitarian, Elina Svitolina ("Elina"). The partnership with Elina deepens Palantir's commitment to supporting Ukraine and its ongoing efforts to resettle refugees, document war crimes and facilitate additional reconstruction projects.

The sponsorship with Elina, Ukraine's highest-ranked player in Women's Tennis Association history, is the first sponsorship of this kind for Palantir. Born out of Palantir's mission to defend and support Ukraine in the war efforts, the sponsorship will also support the Elina Svitolina Foundation, ("the Foundation") launched in 2019. The Foundation initially served and encouraged youth in Ukraine through scholarships, programs, and special events. Since the start of the war, the Foundation has redirected its focus to provide necessary support to young Ukrainian tennis players and their families by relocating them to European tennis academies and helping them safely chase their tennis dreams.

"Palantir has been a friend to Ukraine since the Russian aggression began," said Elina Svitolina. "I am thankful for the work they are doing in helping my government continue its fight to peacefully exist within our own borders. Palantir is helping that cause and my decision to partner with them helps advance our humanitarian missions."

As ambassador for United24, Elina focuses on the Rebuild Ukraine program. She has taken part in numerous restoration projects, including the rebuilding of a residential building, home to more than 100 Ukrainian families. Elina's humanitarian efforts focus on helping her native Ukraine rebuild, a goal being supported by Palantir technology on the ground throughout the country. The partnership with Elina deepens Palantir's relationship with Ukraine, working shoulder to shoulder with our counterparts focusing on the reconstruction in war-torn areas.

"The employees of Palantir are proud to stand behind Elina and her work on behalf of Ukrainian relief," said Lisa Gordon, Head of Global Communications and Brand at Palantir. "We are aligned in our support and commitment to the people of Ukraine and thrilled about the potential impact of this partnership."

Palantir CEO Alex Karp was the first western CEO to visit Ukraine in June 2022, following the start of the war. Since that time, Palantir's efforts in Ukraine have been focused on the resettling refugees, providing technology to Ukrainians on the battlefield, and reestablishing schools in war-torn areas.

