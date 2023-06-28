WCG Announces Partnership with Mint Medical to Support Imaging in Oncology Clinical Trials

PRINCETON, N.J., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, one of the world's leading providers of solutions that measurably improve the quality, efficiency, and safety of clinical research, recently announced a partnership with Mint Medical to leverage its mint Lesion™ radiology platform for oncology trials.

The mint Lesion™ software is used for standardized and computer-assisted review of medical imaging according to defined protocols, guidelines, and workflows. Compliant and highly configurable, mint Lesion™ is a trusted imaging software for oncology clinical trials, offering quick deployment and more than 20 standardized and configurable response criteria templates out of the box.

Through this partnership, WCG will combine its suite of clinical trial management solutions: operational processes, quality systems, imaging solutions, technology, and expansive reviewer network with mint Lesion's™ verified, read-ready platform, structured reporting, and site-specific workflows for a best-in-class solution for oncology trials.

"The combination of WCG and Mint Medical offers a powerful solution to the market. WCG's teams are experts in study management and have a proven record of managing international clinical trials across all therapeutic areas and indications, including oncology," said Terri Moench, president, WCG Clinical Research Solutions. "Our ISO-certified processes ensure the processing of participant images received from sites are meticulously planned, implemented, and monitored for success. Combine that with mint Lesion™, a technology built to keep pace with changing requirements and the demand for new response criteria, and you have a solution that is unmatched in the industry."

"WCG impressed us with their swift and sound implementation of our groundbreaking technology," said Matthew Hayden, executive director of Clinical Research Operations, Mint Medical. "After just one in-person meeting we crafted a fully operational, fully compliant reading platform that was built and ready for live trial use in just one month. Through this collaborative endeavor, we have forged a dynamic partnership that ensures rapid adaptability to our customers' evolving needs and requirements."

About Mint Medical

Mint Medical GmbH located in Heidelberg/Germany was founded in 2010 as a spin-off of German Cancer Research Center. The company commits itself to developing innovative software solutions in the field of medical imaging and combines image assessment and reporting in one system by considering guidelines for each clinical application context. A particular focus is currently being set on the field of oncology where the software platform mint Lesion™ is applied in clinical routine and clinical trials. Customers of Mint Medical are radiological practices, (university) hospitals, cancer centers, (Imaging) CROs, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies all over the world. In addition to the headquarters in Germany, the company has a subsidiary, Mint Medical Inc., in New Jersey, USA. Visit Mint Medical's website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for more information.

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @WCGClinical .

