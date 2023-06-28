Warren Tricomi Unveils Salon on The Upper East Side, Presenting New York City's New Premier Beauty Destination

The world-renowned team debuts a new luxury, technology-forward location that promises an unparalleled experience for the art and science of hair transformation

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry pioneer of luxury and innovation in hair artistry, Warren Tricomi announces its newest salon on the Upper East Side of New York City. Warren Tricomi Salon, headed by hair tastemaker, Edward Tricomi and business mastermind, Roxana Pintilie, has been setting the golden service and style standard since their first opening in 2008. Catering to a loyal clientele of celebrities, CEOs, influencers and more, the newest salon is set to become a global destination.

Located at 969 Madison Avenue, the new Warren Tricomi Salon was envisioned by renowned architecture practice, Atelier NY. The design team expertly combined the salon's concurrent modern, zen, elegant and stimulating ethos and aesthetics. Proudly collaborating with world famous chef and another New York City-based icon, Jean Georges, a custom menu will be offered to guests to enjoy world famous food and drink while receiving their services.

In addition to promising exceptional results, the new Warren Tricomi Salon brings a taste of the future with new state of the art offerings. Specialty created shampoo sinks treat clients lying down to ensure their ultimate comfort. Taking their service experience to the next level, Warren Tricomi is introducing Luna, an AI assistant robot to greet clients, serve food & beverage orders and allow for easy product purchases.

"We are extremely excited to be opening the doors of this incredible new Warren Tricomi Salon location," says Co-Founder and Lead Stylist, Edward Tricomi. "We are able to offer our clients an opulent experience and premier beauty destination that is truly one of a kind. The innovative technology and bespoke services that we are now able to offer is something I have never seen before in all my years in the industry."

Edward Tricomi's decades of experience with hairstyling has led him to become one of the most trusted names in the industry, celebrated for his infamous, high precision haircuts. This artistry translates into the salons Tricomi has created – sanctuaries of beauty in unique surroundings, built upon great service, transformative haircutting & color with attention to detail. These salons would not be possible without the eyes of master-planner Roxana Pintilie, a powerhouse and driving force behind the Warren Tricomi Salons.

Doors to the new Madison Avenue location are now open and appointments for all services can be made by visiting warrentricomi.com

About Warren Tricomi:

Since the brand was established in 1989, Warren Tricomi perfects the art and science of absolute hair transformation. Cofounded by Edward Tricomi (Master Stylist) and Roxana Pintilie (Business Magnate), the duo opened its first flagship store in 2008 at the world-renowned New York Plaza. Since its inception, the brand has sprawled into 3 U.S. and 9 international salons, and it continues to thrive and serve as the emblem of legendary status in the beauty industry.

