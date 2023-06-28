StockCharts.com Announces "Technology Preview" Update, Providing Users an Inside Look at the Future of the Platform

The new capabilities, which incorporate powerful AI, customization, and usability improvements, let customers try out upcoming charting features, trading tools, and enhancements.

REDMOND, Wash., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts.com, the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online investors, today announced that it is now providing users with an inside look at the platform's future. The sneak peek showcases new and upcoming features, including advanced charting capabilities, cutting-edge trading tools, and additional enhancements, all being rolled out today.

Highlights of the "2023 Technology Preview" include:

SharpCharts3 Technology Preview: A sneak peek at StockCharts.com's next-generation charting and data visualization engine. SharpCharts3 provides never before seen power, customizability, and flexibility for modern technical analysts. Today's preview lets members glimpse SharpCharts3's abilities via high-power demonstration chart templates.





New SharpCharts Workbench (Beta) : An updated version of StockCharts.com's chart design workbench for SharpCharts. This new web-based workbench allows users to create, modify, update, and annotate detailed technical charts faster and easier than ever before.





Android Mobile App : The official Android version of StockCharts.com's companion mobile app. Now available for both iOS and Android users, the StockCharts.com Mobile App allows members to review their charts, get technical alert notifications, and read the latest market commentary quickly and easily from any location. You can download the app HERE.



Options Information powered by OptionsPlay : StockCharts.com has partnered with OptionsPlay, the web's leading education portal for Options traders, to enhance and improve its options-oriented tools and educational content.





Intraday Forex Data : Forex traders can now get up-to-the-second price updates on all Forex datasets on StockCharts.com for no additional cost.





AI-powered Site Search : StockCharts.com is now leveraging the power of AI to quickly give its users smart, intelligent answers to their questions. Their new AI chatbot, nicknamed "C.B.," is now always available in StockCharts.com's Support areas to help anyone learn more about charting and using the website.





Improved MarketCarpets (Preview): A colorful, interactive data visualization tool that lets investors quickly spot winners, losers, and the market's overall direction. This new version of StockCharts.com's venerable MarketCarpet tool uses several important new technologies that will allow them to quickly bring many more market data visualizations to our site in the future.

"When we created StockCharts.com over 23 years ago, we didn't have technologies like 'the cloud' and AI chatbots, but we designed our website so that we could take advantage of these new capabilities whenever they appear," said Chip Anderson, President, and Chief Technical Architect of StockCharts.com. "With this Technology Preview release, we are thrilled to be able to show people where we are headed. StockCharts has always led the way in curated, high-quality financial analysis tools, commentary, and data for Internet users. This update, our third major update in 2023, is yet another step forward."

Anderson said that the final versions of the technologies in today's release will be available before the end of the year.

For more information about each feature, click HERE. To access the technology preview, click HERE.

About StockCharts.com

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for over two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users worldwide, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

