Medline announces leadership transition naming new CEO and President & COO

Transition culminates a multi-year succession planning process; Mills family to continue to serve on Board of Directors

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced that after more than 26 years of leadership, Charlie Mills (CEO), Andy Mills (President) and Jim Abrams (COO) will retire from their current roles. They will continue to serve the company on its Board of Directors, with Charlie Mills leading as Chairman of the Board and Andy Mills and Jim Abrams as Vice Chairmen. To culminate a five-year succession planning process, Medline has elevated company executives Jim Boyle to serve as the next Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Pigott as the next President & Chief Operating Officer. The leadership transition will be effective October 1, 2023.

Jim Boyle (left) has been named Medline's next Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Pigott (right) its next President & Chief Operating Officer. (PRNewswire)

"Jim Boyle and Jim Pigott have been instrumental in Medline's growth and success during their nearly 60 years combined within the organization, and we are excited for them to lead us into the future," said Charlie Mills, current chief executive officer of Medline. "In blending Medline's high-performance culture and customer-centric approach with their extensive understanding of healthcare, they are perfectly suited to propel Medline forward while continuing to build upon our rich legacy."

Founded in 1966, Medline is a global healthcare company with 56 years of consecutive sales growth, more than $21 billion in annual sales, over 35,000 employees, and is consistently recognized as a top workplace. Medline is a vertically integrated manufacturer and a market leader in medical-surgical distribution, serving the breadth of healthcare systems across the entire continuum of care. Its expanding clinical solutions and broad product portfolio, which includes manufacturing over half of the surgical procedure trays used in the United States, have firmly established Medline as a premier supply chain partner. Since 2018, Medline has invested $2 billion in its infrastructure to bolster the resiliency of the healthcare supply chain. Through a commitment to ongoing expansion into new markets, product categories and strategic partnerships, the company will continue to empower providers with the resources needed to deliver optimal care.

"I am incredibly honored by this opportunity. I want to express my gratitude to the Mills family for their years of leadership and for the confidence placed in me to guide this organization forward," said Jim Boyle. "Medline has always been a company that operates in a nimble and agile manner, doing whatever is best for our customers and our employees, and I look forward to ensuring we continue to do so for years to come."

"I am proud of all that Medline and the Mills family have accomplished through the years for our customers, the healthcare industry, and especially in cultivating our winning company culture," said Jim Pigott. "I am grateful for this opportunity, and as we continue to find solutions to healthcare's evolving challenges, I remain committed to doing so while preserving and building upon our company heritage."

About Jim Boyle

Boyle joined Medline in 1996 and has served as Executive Vice President since 2018, managing its customer base of over 5,000 healthcare providers across the continuum of care and overseeing more than $21 billion of annual sales. Boyle was responsible for the strategic direction and execution of the commercial functions across all healthcare segments, as well as the Marketing, Operations and Logistics departments. In addition, he oversaw Medline's distributed products business and led the customer support infrastructure, meeting the unique challenges of Medline's customer base and its patient communities. During his career at the company Boyle progressed throughout the organization, holding various leadership roles including Division Vice President and Senior Vice President of the Acute Care segment, before being named Executive Vice President. Boyle received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University.

About Jim Pigott

Pigott joined Medline in 1992 and most recently served as Executive Vice President. In this role, he oversaw the strategy and execution of Medline's 27 product divisions, comprised of more than 20 manufacturing sites and 14,000 employees. In addition, Pigott led Medline's global sourcing and inventory management organizations. Over the years, he was involved in the company's expansion into several product segments, including surgical, laboratory, diagnostics and cardiology, as well as the growth of its domestic manufacturing footprint. Pigott also spearheaded Medline's global sourcing partnerships strategy while serving as the President of Medline Asia for four years. During his career at the company Pigott held additional leadership roles, including Division President and Group President, prior to being named Executive Vice President. Pigott received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 12th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 35,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 125 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com.

