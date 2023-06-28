Involta Ranks on Channel Futures Global 2023 MSP 501 List for the Third Time

Annual MSP 501 Recognizes Involta for Best-in-Class Growth, Recurring Revenue and Innovation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta , an industry-leading data center, hybrid IT, and cloud-forward consulting firm, has been named one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 list, proudly ranking in the top 25% of qualifying companies at #116.

This is the third time Involta has earned a spot on the highly regarded list, passing a rigorous review by the research team and editors of Channel Futures, ranking applicants using a unique methodology that weighs:

Financial performance, according to long-term health and viability

Commitment to recurring revenue

Operational efficiency

"It's an honor to be included on the influential Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501 list for a third time. This designation exemplifies our team's dedication to the channel and commitment to transform our clients' worlds through cutting-edge technology," said Jim Buie, President and CEO of Involta. "More than ever, in this ever-changing world, we remain laser-focused on providing the most superior data center, cloud, fiber connectivity and security solutions while also delivering a second-to-none customer experience. Channel Futures, thank you for recognizing us as we continue to drive our company forward, keeping our clients' and partners' needs at the forefront of everything we do."

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history, consisting of a diverse, vibrant group of innovative organizations in both public and private sectors, providing services and technology offerings in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and hybrid work forces.

"The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners persevered through challenging times to become the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Jeff O'Heir, Channel Futures Senior News Editor and MSP 501 Project Manager. "The MSP 501 ranking doesn't award MSPs solely on their size and revenue. It acknowledges the business acumen, best practices and trusted advice they deliver to customers every day. They deserve the honor."

Involta and other winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, in Miami, Florida.

For more information about Involta's recent achievements and to learn more about its innovative colocation, cloud and security solutions, visit involta.com .

About Involta

Involta, a leading, enterprise-class IT infrastructure partner, empowers clients to reimagine their worlds through technology. Providing advanced hybrid cloud solutions, superior data center experiences and first-class fiber and connectivity services, Involta offers a distinctive combination of robust technology and rigorous processes underscored by passionate people that truly deliver.

Involta has continually evolved and grown today to stand as an enterprise provider, empowering our clients to harness the power of technology — without sacrificing the grounded, thoughtful and individualized approach of a trusted regional partner. Always personal, never transactional, our team is always where our clients need us, delivering outstanding, unparalleled experiences that enable them to change their worlds for good.

To learn more about Involta, visit involta.com or follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

