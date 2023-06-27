THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP PROVIDES QUARTERLY 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE DATES

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) announced today that it expects to issue quarterly earnings releases pre-market open and hold conference calls at 10 a.m. (ET) on the following dates:

First Quarter 2024 – Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Second Quarter 2024 – Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Third Quarter 2024 – Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024

Fourth Quarter 2024 – Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025

A link to the live audio webcast, presentation slides, earnings release and supplementary financial information will be made available at www.pnc.com/investorevents , and dial-in information will be provided at a later date.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA:

Timothy Miller

(412) 762-4550

media.relations@pnc.com

INVESTORS:

Bryan Gill

(412) 768-4143

investor.relations@pnc.com

PNC Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.