KFC® INTRODUCES NEW ULTIMATE BBQ FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH AND IT COULD SCORE YOU AN ULTIMATE SUMMER GETAWAY TO ARUBA

KFC® INTRODUCES NEW ULTIMATE BBQ FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH AND IT COULD SCORE YOU AN ULTIMATE SUMMER GETAWAY TO ARUBA

July 3-Aug. 13, purchase the new KFC Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich on KFC.com or the KFC app for a chance to win a ticket to paradise, courtesy of KFC and Going™

LOUISVILLE, Ky. , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting July 3, KFC's new Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich will be available at participating KFC restaurants nationwide for a limited time.* Just like summer, this sandwich is only here for a good time, not a long time, so hurry up to snag this ULTIMATE summer sandwich. Serving BBQ in every bite, the new BBQ fried chicken sandwich features an Extra Crispy™ 100 percent white meat filet topped with hickory smoked bacon, KFC's signature honey BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, melted cheese and pickles, all on a premium brioche bun.

Starting July 3, KFC is introducing the new Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich at participating KFC restaurants nationwide. Serving BBQ in every bite, the new BBQ fried chicken sandwich features an Extra Crispy™ 100 percent white meat filet topped with hickory smoked bacon, KFC’s signature honey BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, melted cheese and pickles, all on a premium brioche bun. (PRNewswire)

"With the best tastes of summer and our finger lickin' good fried chicken between two buttery brioche buns, the Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich is an invitation to savor every last joyful 'bite' of summer. It's a BBQ in every bite!" said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S.

To heat things up like the warm summer sun, KFC is partnering with Going.com, the go-to travel membership site that finds flight discounts, to give those who order KFC's new Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich on the KFC mobile app or kfc.com from July 3 to Aug. 13 a chance to win a dream vacation for two to Aruba! Not only will your ticket to paradise be covered, but so is your stay for four days and three nights along with a sunset dinner cruise, horseback beach ride and more!

Customers who purchase the Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich on KFC mobile app or kfc.com from July 3 to Aug. 13 will receive a confirmation email with a link and unique code to enter the sweepstakes, that directs to a webpage to enter information for a chance to win.**

While only one lucky winner will get to experience the Ultimate Summer Getaway Giveaway, up to 500 lucky winners will receive a one-year premium membership with Going™ – a $49 value – gaining access to unbeatable deals on flights to international or domestic destinations. Going™ is the go-to destination for unlocking deals and saving hundreds of dollars on airfares to destinations all over the globe.

"Interest in travel to Aruba is up 50% compared to last year*** making it one of the hottest summer destinations right now," said Scott Keyes, Founder of Going™. "We're thrilled to partner with KFC to give travelers a chance to win the Ultimate Summer Getaway Giveaway and welcome new members with the best travel deals to give them an extended taste of summer."

A new refreshing Blackberry Lemonade is also making its way into KFC U.S restaurants this summer. The perfect combination of tart and fruity flavors in the new beverage balance out the sweet and tangy honey BBQ sauce in KFC's new Ultimate BBQ Sandwich. Try it with the new sandwich in a combo, which also comes with Secret Recipe Fries. The Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo offer is also eligible for sweepstakes entry along with the à la carte sandwich option.

KFC is also introducing a new $20 Fill Up Box, available starting June 30, including KFC favorites in one convenient and easy-to-serve box. Make it a Kentucky Fried Chicken night with the new KFC Fill Up Box, which includes a 12-piece of KFC's NEW Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, four pieces of chicken, Secret Recipe Fries, four biscuits and your choice of dipping sauces – all for just $20.****

All of this deliciousness comes just in time for KFC's favorite day of the year, National Fried Chicken Day (July 6). To celebrate, customers can enjoy free delivery available only on KFC mobile app or kfc.com at participating locations from July 3 to July 9** – perfect for any family picnic, pool party or even Fourth of July holiday festivities.

*Prices may vary. For a limited time only at participating locations, while supplies last.

**Terms & Conditions: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and DC, who are at least 18 years old as of date of Entry. Begins 7:00 AM PT on 7/3/23; ends 11:59:59 PM PT on 8/13/23. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. For Official Rules, free method of entry and eligibility, visit https://www.kfc.com/newsroom/bbq-getaway-giveaway-rules . Sponsor: KFC Corporation, 1900 Colonel Sanders Lane, Louisville, KY 40213.

Information collected from Entrants is subject to the Sponsor's Privacy Policy located at https://www.kfc.com/privacy-policy. By participating in the Giveaway, Entrant hereby agrees to Sponsor's collection and usage of this information and acknowledges that Entrant has read and accepted Sponsor's Privacy Policy.

***Google Destination Insights, 2023

****Prices and participation may vary. Taxes, tips and fees extra. Offer not available on third party ordering websites/apps.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving joy through its Original Recipe® fried chicken and finger lickin' good food since 1952. KFC's Original Recipe represents the unmistakable taste of KFC – the top-secret, unique blend of 11 herbs & spices that was perfected by Colonel Harland Sanders and is still used today. Beyond bucket meals and homestyle sides, KFC specialties include KFC Chicken Nuggets, the KFC Chicken Sandwich in spicy and classic, Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls, Pot Pies and Secret Recipe Fries. There are over 28,000 KFC restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM ). For more information, visit www.kfc.com . Follow KFC on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

About Going

Since 2015, Going has helped 2+ million members travel and experience the world one amazing deal at a time. Through the power of sophisticated software and human flight experts, Going helps to discover airfare up to 90% off. Unlike fully automated fare alerts services, the Going deal alerts pass a rigorous quality evaluation to ensure they're worth members' hard-earned money and limited travel time.

Going members save an average of $200 on domestic economy flights, $550 on international economy flights, and $2,000 on international business class flights. Every month the team receives thousands of testimonials from members who've scored a great deal thanks to Going's alerts, and planned an amazing trip based on expertly crafted travel advice across all company touchpoints. Members lean into the unexpected possibilities of a really good deal and get Going.

From July 3 to Aug. 13, every order of KFC’s new Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich gets you one step closer to paradise! KFC has teamed up with Going.com, the go-to travel membership site that finds flight discounts, to help one lucky winner score an ultimate summer vacay for two to Aruba. (PRNewswire)

Starting June 30, KFC is introducing a new $20 Fill Up Box that the whole family can enjoy! The shareable box is filled with a variety of KFC favorites including a 12-piece of KFC’s NEW Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, four pieces of chicken, Secret Recipe Fries, four biscuits and your choice of dipping sauces. (PRNewswire)

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken