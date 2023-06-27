EdgeEnergy announces NACS compliance to support shifting needs in EV Charging Industry

CINCINNATI, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeEnergy, an innovative energy conversion technology that makes it cheaper and faster to install ultra-fast EV (Electric Vehicles) charging stations, today announced that their power source will support chargers with Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) Connector.

"EdgeEnergy technology is ideal for supporting the deployment of DC Fast Chargers with both CCS and NACS connectors."

The EdgeEV™ line of products support any charger or charging network including chargers that support both CCS and NACS connectors. Collectively, these products support the changing EV market demands and enable both the development and deployment of reliable, convenient, and accessible EV charging infrastructure.

As part of the White House's EV Acceleration Challenge, EdgeEnergy is committed to President Biden's goal of having 50% of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030. EdgeEnergy's unique technology eliminates the need for costly and time-consuming upgrades by leveraging existing single-phase power infrastructure. As a designer and manufacturer of power infrastructure for EV charging stations, EdgeEnergy continues to swiftly adapt to changing market needs in support of both EV networks and drivers. The EdgeEnergy power source utilizes a small footprint and is designed for flexibility and reliability. The Made in America EdgeEV™ increases charging networks' speed to market by shortening installation and commissioning times.

"Our team is excited to continue to support the development and installation of DC fast chargers," said Greg York, CEO and Founder of EdgeEnergy. "EdgeEnergy technology is ideal for supporting the rapid deployment of DC Fast Chargers with both CCS and NACS connectors. It is the perfect solution for power grid constrained sites and will speed up deployments of critical charging infrastructure."

About EdgeEnergy

Founded in 2020, EdgeEnergy designs and manufactures proprietary phase conversion hardware the allows for the installation of DC fast chargers on single-phase power infrastructure. Their technology works with any charger or network and eliminates the need for three-phase power upgrades in many locations and allows for faster and lower cost installation of ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure.

For more information:

Ben Morris, Business Development and Government Affairs ben@edgeenergyev.com

