RED STRIPE HONORS LEGENDARY JAMAICAN DUO CHAKA DEMUS & PLIERS AND ACCLAIMED DANCEHALL ARTIST KONSHENS AT "DANCEHALL OF FAME" EVENT TO CELEBRATE THE CULMINATION OF CARIBBEAN HERITAGE MONTH

To Celebrate Red Stripe's New Canned Rum Cocktails, The Iconic Jamaican Brand Also Unveiled a Mural by Miami Based Artist, Nate Dee

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend was a MAAD vibe as the iconic Jamaican brand Red Stripe celebrated the launch of their new Rum Punch and Rum Mojito canned cocktails during the culmination of Caribbean-American Heritage Month by hosting their DanceHall of Fame. The event was a vibrant celebration of Caribbean music and culture. Co-produced with WYNCARIB at Wynwood Marketplace in Miami, the event featured legendary Jamaican duo Chaka Demus & Pliers and prominent dancehall recording artist Konshens, as well as the unveiling of mural rendered by local artist, Nate Dee.

Red Stripe USA

"This event transported us in time, honoring legends while shining a spotlight on the future generation of dancehall music," said Karla Flores, Red Stripe Brand Director at HEINEKEN USA. "Dancehall is in Red Stripe's DNA, which is why we crafted our latest innovation of ready-to-drink canned cocktails with the vibrant island spirit in mind. The Red Stripe Dancehall of Fame turned up the vibe, bringing together Caribbean culture and beats into an unforgettable night."

As part of the evening's program, emcee and beloved radio personality Slim City led a special presentation honoring dancehall greats Chaka Demus & Pliers and Konshens.

"We want to thank Red Stripe for honoring us as dancehall legends," said Chaka Demus. "I love seeing how music and Caribbean culture bring us all together. We'll never forget where we came from," Pliers added. The legendary duo stole the stage with their swagger and a string of timeless classics, including "Murder She Wrote".

The Red Stripe Rum Drinks available at the event are the brand's first offering beyond beer. The ready-to-drink cocktails are now available in Florida and select markets across the northeast. Containing an ABV of 5.9%, both authentic drink flavors perfectly embody the vibrant spirit of Jamaica and come in packs of slim 12-oz. cans.

For more information and to find a product near you visit: https://us.redstripebeer.com/.

To access visuals from the event, click here.

About RED STRIPE

Red Stripe was first brewed in Jamaica in 1928. Dubbed the Great Jamaican Beer, Red Stripe has earned the distinction of having 16 Monde Selection Awards for Quality, among numerous other awards. In addition to the world-famous Red Stripe® Lager Beer, the portfolio includes Red Stripe's latest innovation, Red Stripe Rum Drinks – new canned rum cocktails available in Red Stripe® Rum Punch and Red Stripe® Rum Mojito. Red Stripe is the trading name of Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Limited in which HEINEKEN holds the majority shares. Founded by Eugene Desnoes and Thomas Geddes in 1918, D&G celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018. For news and updates, follow us on Instagram @RedStripeUSA, or visit us.redstripebeer.com.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken® – the world's most international beer brand, Heineken® 0.0 – an alcohol-free beer innovation, Heineken® Silver – a new lower-carb, lower-cal beer, the Dos Equis Franchise, and the Tecate Franchise. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, , Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

Red Stripe honors dancehall greats Chaka Demus & Pliers and Konshens at Red Stripe x WYNCARIB present

Red Stripe USA

