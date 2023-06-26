Promethean Showcases Its Newest ActivPanel and Google EDLA-Certified Android Device at This Year's ISTE Conference

Event participants will get to experience the groundbreaking OPS-A computing module and ActivPanel LX, along with a variety of Promethean learning sessions and demos

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, is exhibiting its newly released OPS-A computing module and ActivPanel LX at the ISTELive 23 conference, taking place June 25-28 in Philadelphia. OPS-A, one of the first Google EDLA-certified devices designed for use with an interactive display, was built specifically to be paired with the ActivPanel LX, Promethean's new panel providing exceptional ease of use, flexibility, quality, and longevity.

Promethean at ISTE 2023 (PRNewswire)

As a Google EDLA-certified Android device, the OPS-A allows users of the ActivPanel LX to access the Google Play Store right from their panel. Many of the most popular Google apps are preloaded onto the device, including YouTube, Google Chrome, and Google Meet. Having Google Drive on the panel also makes it easy to store content in the cloud, synchronize across devices, and share files. This certification requires security updates to be released every 90 days, so Promethean customers will benefit from superior protection of their data as well.

Released earlier this year, the ActivPanel LX was created to meet the needs of an evolving interactive flat panel display market. It is a simplified, peripheral touchscreen panel that can be easily connected to a laptop with a USB-C cable or paired with Promethean's computing modules to complement existing Android, Chrome, or Windows environments. It also works seamlessly with the software and apps customers already use, so they can plug and play with minimal training.

"We're excited to showcase these two pioneering products at ISTE, one of the preeminent edtech events in the world," said Jennifer Foreman, chief marketing officer at Promethean. "There's nothing like having face-to-face interactions and providing customers a sneak peek into what's to come with our interactive displays and software offerings."

Visitors to Booth #2104 will be able to experience live product demos, including Explain Everything, a leading online digital whiteboard platform that was recently acquired by Promethean, and ask questions of Promethean experts. Booth sessions include "SMILE Learning: Leveraging the Power of Educational Technology," featuring educator and author Laurie Guyon, which will give participants actionable advice on how to use edtech to motivate their students in positive ways, inspire creativity, and unleash potential.

Promethean will also host a conference session highlighting the revolutionary Ron Clark Academy (RCA) on June 27, 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. EDT in Room 119AB. Award-winning RCA educators Carrie-Jo Wallace and Daniel Thompson will share some of their most transformative teaching methods that create excitement and engagement among all types of learners.

For more information about this year's ISTE conference, including a detailed schedule and session descriptions, visit https://conference.iste.org/2023.

For more information about the OPS-A and ActivPanel LX, visit PrometheanWorld.com.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

©2023 Promethean. All Rights Reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivSync, ActivInspire, ActivConnect, ActivSound, ClassFlow, ActivPen, and Vellum are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Unless specifically identified as such, Promethean's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks.

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Promethean