Matthew Kenney's acclaimed Plant Food + Wine relocates from Abbot Kinney in Venice Beach to iconic Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills with a new menu, design, and feel

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant Food + Wine will be opening on Thursday, July 20 at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, taking over the existing poolside, fourth floor café, which will be open to the local LA community, as well as hotel guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 9 am to 10 pm daily. The outdoor space will serve as the perfect, year-round venue for Matthew Kenney's plant-based recipes, with clean design elements such as lush plants, white marble, and clean, natural wood finishes.

Matthew Kenney says "the menu was entirely updated from what we have offered in Venice, while still embracing local and seasonal ingredients and applying the techniques developed in our test kitchen over recent years.

The breakfast menu features vegan French toast on brioche with coconut whip and hibiscus syrup; Confit oyster mushrooms with a porcini sunflower pate on country toast with an herb salad; breakfast taquitos with a tofu scramble, black beans and salsa verde; smoked tofu benedict with tomatoes, spinach, English muffin and turmeric hollandaise.

The afternoon menu includes an elaborate cheese plate with Climax cheese, buckwheat crackers, juniper mustard, pickled and raw vegetables; a vegan Caesar salad with baby gem lettuce, sprouts, nori, kale fatoush, cucumber, red pepper, cherry tomatoes, Zaatar pomegranate dressing; a raw heirloom tomato and zucchini lasagna with pistachio pesto and macadamia ricotta; among other items.

The evening menu features butternut cashew fundido with charred broccoli, blue corn tostada and tajin; harissa cauliflower with saffron rice, fried caper tahini; Huicana Udon noodles with baby vegetables, Aji-Miso sauce, crispy olives and shallots; Chipotle glazed Maitake mushrooms with charred sweet corn and sesame mole; Vadouvan taquitos, refried garbanzo, coconut-coriander salsa and tamarind; summer squash enchiladas with spiced tofu, Huilacoche and avocado crema.

Desserts are a vegan banana cream pie; stone fruit creamsicle with vanilla gelato, and peach granita; an olive oil panna cotta with summer berries; and a vegan chocolate cake with pistachio and rosewater.

"This partnership also proves to be a milestone for the brand's continued emphasis on wellness offerings," says David Wilkie, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

To make reservations, call (310) 273-2222.

