Yuga Labs Joins Forces With Zak Group To Publish First-Of-Its-Kind Book of CryptoPunks

The project aims to document the driving forces and cultural influence behind the collection

MIAMI, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuga Labs , web3 leader and home of CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Meebits, Otherside, and 10KTF today announced a collaboration with Zak Group , the renowned design office behind Virgil Abloh's ICONS, to create the official documentation of CryptoPunks in one defining catalog.

CryptoPunks are 10,000 unique generative collectible avatars with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by technologists Matt Hall and John Watkinson of Larva Labs, the project is one of the earliest innovations of an NFT collection on Ethereum that helped pioneer the modern CryptoArt movement, and a sustained community around it.

Yuga Labs and Zak Group aim to bring to life the untold stories of the collection, by tapping the passionate community to reflect on their experiences, as CryptoPunks climbed to cultural prominence.

The project will detail every Punk, pixel by pixel, along with contributions from iconic cultural figures in web3, digital art, design, and tech, like SnowFro, Beeple, 6529, Deafbeef, the Larva Labs founders themselves, and more. A true record of the vibrant community that helped shape CryptoPunks, the book will also feature content from the Punks community Discord and Twitter.

"CryptoPunks is an iconic collection that has transcended crypto into broader culture," said Greg Solano, Co-Founder of Yuga Labs. "This book is a catalog of that rich history, in the highest quality rendering, that we hope will serve as a source of inspiration for the Punks community and beyond."

"CryptoPunks is a collision between art, design, and the internet in the 21st century," said Zak Kyes, Creative Director of Zak Group. "This book is an opportunity to give shape to culture in real-time. Together with Yuga Labs, we have invited artists, technologists, curators– and of course the Punks themselves– to create an all-in-one DIY user manual, archive, and catalogue raisonnè."

CryptoPunks is taking a unique approach to publishing this book by lifting the veil on the creative process. The community is instrumental to the evolution of the brand, and they'll have direct input as the project evolves. Pre-sales will begin in fall 2023, with the finished book set to release this winter. You can follow along as Punks build the catalog in public by visiting book.cryptopunks.app.

About Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga's initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they've made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces. In March 2022, Yuga Labs raised a $450M seed round at a $4B valuation.

View original content:

SOURCE Yuga Labs