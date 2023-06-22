NetBase Quid Strengthens Leadership Team with Executive Hires

The company appoints Mike D'Aloia as Executive Vice President, Head of Sales, and Laurie Pace as Senior Vice President of Marketing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid®, a global leader in AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, today announced Laurie Pace, as Senior Vice President of Marketing, and Mike D'Aloia, as Executive Vice President, Head of Sales. These strategic hires reflect NetBase Quid's ongoing commitment to being a trusted partner, providing customers with unmatched consumer and market intelligence on a global scale.

"Technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace and advancements in AI, machine learning, and data analytics have opened up endless possibilities for brands," said NetBase Quid CEO, Peter Caswell. "Both Mike and Laurie bring with them a proven track record leading companies towards a new level of success and I'm excited to have them join us as we continue to expand our product and service offerings."

D'Aloia is an accomplished sales leader who brings over 25 years of experience to his new role at NetBase Quid. He has held multiple positions in executive sales, most recently as Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise Sales and Account Management with Brandwatch. Before that, D'Aloia was the Director of Global Sales at Forrester. In his role at NetBase Quid as the Executive Vice President of Sales, D'Aloia will play a pivotal role in formulating and executing the company's sales strategy, driving revenue generation, and fostering strong customer relationships.

"The choice to join NetBase Quid was an easy one as the company is the clear leader in empowering today's biggest brands with data-driven insights," said Mike D'Aloia. "I'm passionate about working with collaborative teams to drive results and I'm looking forward to lending my sales experience to accelerate the company's vision."

Pace, an accomplished marketing executive with over 15 years of experience, joins Netbase Quid as the Senior Vice President of Marketing. As the North American VP of Marketing, Global PR, and Analyst Relations at Quinyx, Pace played a pivotal role in driving the company's growth and expansion into new markets. While at the company, she spearheaded Quinyx's marketing efforts in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, successfully positioning the brand and facilitating its entry into these regions. Prior to that, Pace was the VP of Marketing at Ubeeqo, acquired by Europcar. As the newly appointed Senior Vice President of Marketing, Pace will spearhead NetBase Quid's marketing efforts, playing a key role in driving the company's strategic expansion.

"I'm very excited to join the team at NetBase Quid and use my marketing experience to conquer the consumer intelligence space," said Laurie Pace. "NetBase Quid is at the forefront of AI-powered consumer and market intelligence and this role promises new frontiers. I'm looking forward to being a part of NetBase Quid's next chapter."

These appointments are the latest to expand NetBase Quid's national footprint as the company continues to embrace a global remote collaborative workforce.

About NetBase Quid®

We make the world make sense™.

We deliver AI-powered consumer and market intelligence to enable business reinvention in a noisy and unpredictable world.

Our platform uses advanced artificial intelligence to process billions of indexed resources across all forms of structured and unstructured data, empowering brand, agency, and consulting services customers to make smart, data-driven decisions accurately, quickly, and efficiently.

We are the trusted partner of Ogilvy, T-Mobile, Lufthansa, Yum! Brands, Walmart, Hyundai, Wunderman Thompson, BCG, Gopuff, and Dotdash Meredith, among many other top companies. Learn more at www.netbasequid.com

