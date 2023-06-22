Bain & Company partners with SAP to help companies maximize impact of cloud-enabled business transformations

Partnership aims to support companies faced with challenge of having to continuously modernize business models

BOSTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today announced a global partnership with SAP SE, a market leader in ERP software, to help clients maximize the impact of cloud-enabled business transformations at a critical time when most enterprises are investing in technology migrations but may struggle to achieve their business modernization goals.

(PRNewsfoto/Bain & Company) (PRNewswire)

Together, SAP and Bain have developed a strategic approach to drive the successful delivery of cloud-enabled business transformations, including ERP. The approach pairs Bain's services in C-suite advisory and strategic implementation with SAP's market-leading expertise in software and cloud solutions to help executives maximize the impact of enterprise technology investments. Through their combined expertise, the companies aim to help clients achieve their business goals faster and achieve full ERP potential.

"While technology is at the heart of every strategic enterprise transformation, Bain's research shows that large transformations have higher rates of failure," said Eric Garton, senior partner and head of Global Capabilities at Bain. "As companies are faced with the pressures of having to continuously modernize their business models, leaders will need to invest in tech effectively to succeed. Bain and SAP will address and help solve the complex roadblocks that stand between clients and successful end-to-end solutions, while accelerating results."

Bain and SAP's joint capabilities will enable clients to create a strategic technology vision, future-proof their technology infrastructure and orchestrate adoption across the organization.

"Together with Bain & Company, we're confident in the impact that this new framework will provide to customers," said Scott Russell, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Success. "The power of setting the right transformation vision combined with proven process improvement methodology lays the foundation for technology that makes impact and scales with an enterprise."

Media contacts

To arrange an interview or for any questions, please contact:

Bain & Company:

Katie Ware (New York) — Email: katie.ware@bain.com

Gary Duncan (London) — Email: gary.duncan@bain.com

Ann Lee (Singapore) — Email: ann.lee@bain.com

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bain & Company