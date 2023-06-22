Azzur Group to Celebrate Grand Opening of Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ Raleigh on June 27, 2023

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand ™, a market-leading provider for early-phase life sciences GxP manufacturing, is hosting a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for its latest facility in Morrisville, NC, on Tuesday, June 27th. The event begins at 11:00 am EDT with introductory remarks, followed by the formal ribbon cutting. A networking happy hour will take place at 5:30 pm later that day.

Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand Raleigh (PRNewswire)

Interested parties can register for the event online at: https://azzur.com/landing-pages/azzur-cleanrooms-on-demand-raleigh

The Raleigh Cleanrooms on Demand facility is located at 1101 Shiloh Glenn Drive, Suite 200 A, Morrisville, NC 27560. Azzur's Science of Socializing™ Networking Happy Hour will be held at Raleigh Beer Garden 614 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh NC 27603.

This latest addition to the Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ portfolio has 24 cleanrooms along with labs, storage space, both ambient and controlled temperatures and 24 office spaces all for client use. The facility will create approximately 60 jobs, including staff positions and support services.

Azzur's Cleanrooms on Demand™ (COD) model provides turnkey GMP support to the pharmaceutical,biotechnology and medical device industries with on-demand cleanroom facilities, materials management, storage, asset management, and supply chain solutions. With the opening of COD Raleigh, Azzur Group offers its complete suite of services to North Carolina's Research Triangle Park: Azzur COD, Azzur Consulting, Azzur Labs, and Azzur Training Center. Together, these companies enable life science manufacturers of all sizes to focus on science and early-phase cGMP manufacturing without the burden of facility ownership and maintenance. In addition, by 2024, Azzur Labs Raleigh, located adjacent to Azzur COD Raleigh, will provide expanded services for cell and gene therapy manufacturing, with state-of-the-art equipment that will dramatically reduce the time required to bring these products to market.

Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ Raleigh is the company's fourth cleanroom facility. Its established locations are in Waltham, MA, Burlington, MA, and Vista, CA, with construction underway at two additional facilities in Devens, MA , and Alameda, CA. Each location has been selected for its proximity to established or growing life sciences business areas.

The new facility is opening at a point in the pharmaceutical industry's economic development when corporate valuations are flattening, venture capital is harder to come by, and businesses are holding onto their cash. "At the moment, pharma companies are more reluctant to spend the money and time required to build out new facilities," said Ravi Samavedam , Azzur Group's Chief Innovation Officer.

"In our experience, these companies have turned to cleanroom licensing, like that offered by Azzur's Cleanrooms on Demand™, as a bridging strategy for their business," Samavedam noted. "With cleanroom licensing, pharma manufacturers are able to continue developing breakthrough treatments and medications while the industry economy improves. Many continue cleanroom licensing even when they expand their own laboratory holdings."

"Azzur's Cleanrooms on Demand in Raleigh, paired with Azzur's expertise in cGMP compliance, offers companies a strategic advantage, greatly improving time-to-clinic for critical therapies," Samavedam added.

For more information about Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, visit Azzur.com/cleanrooms .

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

AzzurGroup_Logo (PRNewsfoto/Azzur Group) (PRNewswire)

