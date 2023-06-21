Women Mean Business: Celebrate the Wisdoms from over 100 Inspiring Leaders Andrews McMeel Publishing to release September 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrews McMeel Publishing (AMP) will release Women Mean Business: Over 500 Insights from Extraordinary Leaders to Spark Your Success by Edie Fraser, one of the most influential women in business today, Robyn Freedman Spizman, New York Times bestselling author and veteran media personality, and Andi Simon, PhD, award-winning corporate anthropologist and author, announced Kirsty Melville, AMP President and Publisher. Women Mean Business shares over 500 wisdoms from more than 100 female change makers, who offer comprehensive guidance on the most important things women need to know about modern leadership. The book will be published on September 26, 2023.

Women Mean Business (PRNewswire)

Women Mean Business features learnings from a never-before assembled sisterhood of women dedicated to the mission of helping women achieve the most of their potential in professional and personal arenas. The book features the top five lessons learned from the individual contributors, which include executives such as Carol B. Tomé, CEO of UPS, innovators, entrepreneurs such as Kay Unger, CEO of Kay Unger Design, and activists such as Lilly Ledbetter, who raised global awareness about equal pay for work.

Inspirational and aspirational, Women Mean Business has received early praise from Billie Jean King, founder of the Women's Tennis Association and a champion of racial and gender equity. "This is the century of women, and the trailblazers in this book are dedicated to championing equal pay, parity, and positions for all women. Their insight and wisdom can be a valuable tool for success and advancement in your own journey," said King. It also has been lauded by Robert Reiss, CEO of CEO Forum, as the "one book you should read all year…the wisdom from these women is extraordinary."

Co-author Edie Fraser adds, "The women in this book remind us that giving, sharing, and activating others mobilizes people so we all move further, faster, together. We believe that with each turn of the page, readers are empowered to change their lives. This book shares the most inspiring revelations and wisdoms for all women to use in their professional and personal lives. Women mean business and business needs women. With many business organization CEOs profiled, we salute them all and cite what Sandra Quince, CEO of Paradigm for Parity, shares and others all chime in, 'Lift As You Climb.' These women leave such strong legacies."

Women Mean Business: Over 500 Insights from Extraordinary Leaders to Spark Your Success is available for pre-order wherever books are sold. For more information on the book and to find links for pre-order, please visit https://publishing.andrewsmcmeel.com/women-mean-business .

About AMP

Andrews McMeel Publishing is a leader of more than 50 years in humor, inspiration, and gift books, calendars, and greeting card publishing for children and adults. It is a division of Andrews McMeel Universal (AMU), an independent Kansas City-based global media company that partners with a world-class roster of creative and diverse talent. Through publishing, syndication, entertainment, and interactive experiences, AMU connects audiences to universal messages of truth, humor, and hope that have the power to connect people and change lives.

Women Mean Business: Over 500 Insights from Extraordinary Leaders to Spark Your Success by Edie Fraser, Robyn Freedman Spizman, and Andi Simon, PhD.

ISBN: 978-1-5248-8050-7; Price: $29.99|Hardback Nonjacketed: 7.5 x 9, 240 pages;

On sale: September 26, 2023; Available wherever books are sold

