SMASHBURGER® INTRODUCES SLOW SMOKED PORK BURNT ENDS BURGER TO MENU

The Leading Fast-Casual Brand Rolls Out a New BBQ Burger for a Limited Time

DENVER, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the official start of summer, Smashburger® , the better-burger fast casual restaurant, has introduced a new limited-time dish, the Carolina BBQ Burnt Ends Burger. Authentically inspired by the regional flavors of South Carolina's gold mustard-based BBQ sauce and Kansas City style burnt ends, the Carolina BBQ Burnt Ends Burger is a delicious take on the classic summer dish BBQ fans know and love, burnt ends, and is available starting today until August 29th at Smashburger locations nationwide.

Double Carolina BBQ Burnt Ends Burger (PRNewswire)

"At Smashburger, we're proud of our unwavering commitment to culinary innovation and staying on top of relevant consumer dining trends," said Scott Johnson, Head of Marketing, North America Division for Smashburger and Jollibee Foods Corp. "We noticed burnt ends were a top food trend in 2022 and the Carolina BBQ Burnt Ends Burger is our unique spin on the favorite American BBQ dish we know our guests will enjoy!"

Featuring 8 hour slow-cooked burnt ends topped with a tangy, mustardy Carolina-style BBQ sauce, pickles, draped with melty aged cheddar cheese and served on a soft Parker House Roll, this entree is sure to be the perfect savory dish for BBQ fans and connoisseurs alike. Starting at $11.99, the Carolina BBQ Burnt Ends Burger comes freshly made and ready to order after being smoked to perfection and hand-tossed in a delicious BBQ sauce.

"This new savory offering is an exciting one that I am proud to bring to Smashburger," said Ty Goerke, Head Chef and Culinary Innovation Director at Smashburger. "Comprised of 100% authentic hardwood smoked burnt ends created with a classic Texas style smoked pork and no artificial flavors, the limited-time dish emphasizes Smashburger's unconventional culinary twist on a burger that will be sure to satisfy BBQ lovers everywhere."

Guests can order Smashburger for take-out (in-store and curbside pickup) or delivery on Smashburger.com, mobile app or through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub. For more information about Smashburger's new Carolina BBQ Burnt Ends Burger, please visit www.smashburger.com .

About Smashburger®

Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes. Founded in 2007 in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is recognized as a 2023 Stevie American Business Award winner for Achievement in Product Innovation, named one of the 2023 Top Workplaces by The Denver Post and ranked as one of Fast Casual's top 20 brands in its 2023 Top 100 Movers & Shakers Award. The brand has 240 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 34 states and seven countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smashburger