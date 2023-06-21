Amtrak Leadership Signs Operation Lifesaver Rail Safety Pledge

In honor of National Safety Month, Amtrak challenges others to save lives

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All 11 members of Amtrak's executive leadership team signed the Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) Rail Safety Pledge. Recognizing we can save lives together and in honor of U.S. National Safety Month, Amtrak and OLI challenge others to take the pledge and commit to staying safe near railroad tracks and trains.

Watch Amtrak's Executive Leadership Team commit to rail safety.

Those who take the rail safety pledge can use the share button to post on social media. Using the hashtags #IPledgeYouPledge and #RailSafety, Amtrak encourages others to make their own commitment to saving lives:

I will make safe choices around railroad tracks and trains by obeying warning signs and always expecting a train.

I will stay off the tracks including when taking photographs or filming videos and will never walk on or too close to railroad tracks (it's dangerous and illegal).

I will only walk, ride or drive across railroad tracks at designated crossings.

I will share the rail safety message with my friends and family.

Every 3 hours in the U.S., a person or vehicle is hit by a train. Making the right choices can save lives while railroads continue the vital business of delivering goods and people.

"While we show up every day to deliver a safe experience for our customers, employees and communities, we can only do so much as individuals," said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Steve Predmore. "Rail Safety is a team effort. As we continue to grow, the best resource to address track incidents is to come together as one."

"We urge everyone – kids and adults – to take the rail safety pledge, know the facts, make safe choices and share the rail safety message," said OLI Executive Director Rachel Maleh, "Take the pledge, challenge others to take the pledge, join us in raising rail safety awareness in your community and request a FREE rail safety presentation at oli.org. Together, we can #STOPTrackTragedies."

According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause. Every time someone trespasses on the tracks, it can lead to devastating results that impact someone's life, their family, and the community at large.

Amtrak continues to work closely with OLI to #STOPTrackTragedies by emphasizing the dangers of being on rail property or disregarding warnings at crossings. For rail crossing tips, please visit www.stayoffthetracks.org or www.oli.org.

