NexTier Oilfield Solutions CEO Robert Drummond and Patterson-UTI Energy CEO Andy Hendricks to Participate in a Joint Fireside Chat at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

HOUSTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (the "Company") announced that Robert W. Drummond, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 1:10 p.m. ET. Joining Mr. Drummond will be Patterson-UTI President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Hendricks. During the fireside chat, Mr. Drummond and Mr. Hendricks will discuss the recently announced plan to combine NexTier and Patterson-UTI in a merger of equals transaction.

This fireside chat will be accessible via webcast on the IR Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nextierofs.com or by using on the following link:

A replay will be archived on the Company's website shortly following the presentation.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

