NapaSan Teams With NextEra Energy Resources for New Biofuel Mainspring Linear Generator

NAPA, Calif. and JUNO BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NapaSan and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, have signed an agreement for the construction and installation of a new Mainspring Linear Generator. The linear generator will run on biofuel produced at NapaSan's wastewater treatment plant, providing renewable energy to power the plant while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the agreement, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources will install, own and operate the linear generator at NapaSan's wastewater treatment plant. The unit is expected to generate 230 kW of clean, renewable electricity.

The linear generator, developed by Mainspring Energy, is a new fuel-flexible power generation technology that converts a variety of clean fuels, including wastewater treatment plant biogas, into clean and reliable electricity. NapaSan will be the first-ever wastewater treatment facility to run a linear generator using methane produced in an anaerobic digester.

NapaSan will increase biogas production by accepting more deliveries of waste fats, oils and grease, which will be used as fuel for the linear generator and the facility's existing 415 kW cogeneration system.

"Napa Sanitation District is committed to protecting public health and the environment through sustainable wastewater management practices," said Tim Healy, NapaSan general manager. "The linear generator is an important component of our Climate Change Mitigation Plan. The addition of this Mainspring unit to our plant will help us meet our clean energy goals, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and create operational efficiencies."

"NextEra Energy Resources is proud to team with Napa Sanitation District on this innovative project that will provide clean, reliable energy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said Matt Ulman, vice president of distributed generation for NextEra Energy Resources. "The linear generator's ability to help stabilize the electric grid, near-zero emissions and performance on demand make it an ideal solution for NapaSan, providing renewable power and resilience during grid shutdowns or outages."

"It's an honor for the first deployment of our linear generator technology at a wastewater treatment plant to be accomplished with an innovative municipality like NapaSan and the nation's leading renewables provider, NextEra Energy Resources," said Mainspring Chief Commercial Officer Jim Dawe. "This extends our success in landfill gas power generation to the important and highly promising area of wastewater treatment systems."

The project is currently in the design phase, with installation scheduled to begin this summer. After testing and utility approval, the linear generator is scheduled to be operational in fall.

About NapaSan

NapaSan provides wastewater collection and treatment services to the residents and businesses in the City of Napa, Silverado Country Club, the Napa County Airport and several adjacent unincorporated areas. NapaSan provides recycled water service to several areas in southern Napa County. NapaSan has a sewer service area of 21 square miles and a recycled water service area of 26 square miles. NapaSan has been serving the community since 1945. For further information about NapaSan, please see www.NapaSan.com.

