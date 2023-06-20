Kevlar™ Reinforced Wires + Bluetooth 5.3 = Unbeatable Protection

FT. WORTH, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elgin® USA is proud to announce the launch of its most affordable Bluetooth hearing protection + audio product, the Ruckus Wireless. With its precision-tuned audio-integrated hearing protection and OSHA Compliant earplug engineering, this new product is competitively better in price and feature ratio than any other on the market.

ELGIN® USA UNVEILS RUCKUS WIRELESS: THE MOST AFFORDABLE BLUETOOTH HEARING PROTECTION + AUDIO DEVICE

The Ruckus Wireless features an ANSI-tested 25 dB Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) and a USP Class V medical-grade silicone ear tip that keeps users engaged in their tasks while effectively blocking out harmful and distracting noise. It also has a Kevlar-strand reinforced cable, 12+ hours of listening time on a single charge, a 50 ft wireless range with Bluetooth 5.3 technology, lightweight construction, custom-design collar clips, and a rugged storage case.

"We are thrilled to introduce our newest product - the Ruckus Wireless," said Cole McKellar, Vice President, Integrated Marketing. "It offers all of the features you need for effective hearing protection at an unbeatable price point."

Elgin® USA's goal is to provide customers with professional-grade construction at an affordable cost. With its advanced noise reduction rating and long battery life, the Ruckus Wireless is sure to be a popular choice among consumers looking for reliable hearing protection products.

"At Elgin® USA we want our customers to be able to enjoy their favorite activities while protecting their hearing," said Director of E-Commerce, Chip Wilson. "Our new product does just that - it allows users to stay connected without sacrificing sound quality or comfort."

For those who want premium hearing protection without breaking the bank, look no further than the Ruckus Wireless from Elgin USA – it's sure to exceed expectations!

About Elgin® USA

Elgin represents generations of American engineers whose work is dedicated to the concept of American Innovation — the belief that this country was founded to serve the common man and the common good in innovative ways. From our infrastructure to the machines we've built, America is about celebrating those who do the hard work of ensuring our society moves forward.

We are experts at one thing: identifying the intersection of form and function — the point where a product is most efficient, effective, and engaging. This is where American Innovation comes to life. Free of excess, everything Elgin builds delivers the absolute best - nothing more and certainly nothing less - designed for those who deserve it most.

