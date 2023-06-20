Dottid Announces MRI Software Integration to Streamline Deal Management and Workflow for Commercial Real Estate

The partnership is driving innovation in the proptech industry and creating faster, leaner ways to manage commercial properties.

DALLAS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dottid, the leading proptech company revolutionizing the commercial real estate (CRE) industry for asset managers and brokers, today announced a partnership with MRI Software , a global leader in real estate software solutions. The partnership creates a two-way integration that eliminates manual double-entry bookkeeping and offers increased efficiency and portfolio growth opportunities for asset managers and brokers.

Dottid is a revolutionary, all-in-one workflow platform that is changing the landscape of the commercial real estate industry.

Leading proptech, Dottid, announces partnership with MRI Software increasing efficiency for asset managers and brokers

Through this integration, Dottid users can effortlessly manage their deals from the pre-signature phase in Asset OS, the company's proprietary technology, to final deal terms validation in MRI Commercial Management solution. The bi-directional API ensures smooth transmission of data between two platforms to keep rent rolls synchronized, saving time and significantly improving the asset management workflow.

"Dottid users can now leverage the power of two industry-leading platforms to optimize efficiency, which we know is paramount," said Kyle Waldrep, founder and CEO of Dottid. "Our integration with MRI Commercial Management provides an intuitive experience for deal management while ensuring data accuracy, further streamlining workflows and simplifying business processes."

"We are excited to welcome Dottid to the MRI Partner Connect program," said Sean Slack, vice president of partnerships at MRI Software. "The new integration supports our commitment to innovation in the commercial real estate industry, enabling our clients to gain operational efficiencies, optimize workflow and improve reporting processes for their business."

Recently, Dottid formally announced the updated release of Asset OS, which consolidates the robust capabilities of multiple platforms, tools, and workflows into one intuitive interface. The integration with MRI Commercial Management provides expanded flexibility and choice for CRE asset managers and brokers.

The integration is currently available to all existing and new users of Dottid and MRI Commercial Management.

About Dottid

Dottid is a revolutionary, all-in-one workflow platform that is changing the landscape of the commercial real estate industry. From brokers to asset managers, Dottid makes it easier than ever to manage complex transactions and investments. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company brings brokerage, asset management, and debt oversight into one easy-to-use modern workflow tool. As a result of their proprietary technology, they are bringing new levels of efficiency and revenue generation to the commercial real estate industry and giving their customers a competitive edge in an ever-changing world. Learn more at dottid.com.

