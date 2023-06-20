CITY OF LAWRENCE PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS TO HOLD INFORMATIONAL PICKET

Solid Waste, Water, Streets, Traffic, and Field Operations Teamsters Demand Fair Treatment
LAWRENCE, Kan., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, June 20, City of Lawrence public sector workers represented by Teamsters Local 696 will hold an informational picket outside of City Hall.
Workers in the solid waste, water, streets, traffic, and field operations departments are demanding that the City of Lawrence cease their retaliation against workers and stop ignoring filed grievances. Local 696 represents 180 public sector workers in the City of Lawrence.
WHO:
City of Lawrence public sector workers/Local 696 members
WHEN:
4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023
WHERE:
City of Lawrence City Hall
6 E 6th St
Lawrence, KS 66044
Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org
