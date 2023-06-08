South Florida PBS Health Channel named a finalist in the 2023 Sharecare Awards

MIAMI, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida PBS' Health Channel is named a finalist for its two original productions, "Finding Lost Memory" and "The Mental Health Crisis in Teenagers & Young Adults" in the Behavioral/Mental Health Category of the 2023 Sharecare Awards, which recognize best-in-class productions and programs that promote well-being and embody the spirit of "sharing care."

Research Detectives, developed in partnership with The Wertheim UF Scripps Institute, takes a deep dive into the world of medical research. Hosted by Trace Dominguez, the show takes viewers on an immersive journey into the scientific process behind finding effective treatments for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease.

Pressures brought on by the pandemic such as bullying, social media, and a host of other serious issues are threatening the health and lives of children, teenagers, and young adults. Many feel hopeless, but in Finding Hope: The Mental Health Crisis in Teenagers & Young Adults, esteemed for both children and adults, offers solutions, resources, and insights on how to combat this crisis.

"Finding Lost Memory" and "The Mental Health Crisis in Teenagers & Young Adults" are two of the 52 finalists in the fifth annual Sharecare Awards, now competing to win the special Sharing Care Award, conferred upon the entry which receives the most votes from the general public. Starting today, voting opens on www.sharecareawards.org/voting; only one vote may be cast per person, per category each day of the voting period, ending June 16, 2023.

"It is an honor for South Florida PBS to have two original productions, Finding Lost Memory and The Mental Health Crisis in Teenagers & Young Adults, as finalists for the 2023 Sharecare awards in the category of Behavioral/Mental Health. These remarkable programs not only captivate audiences but also shed much-needed light on the paramount importance of mental health," stated Dolores Fernandez Alonso, President and CEO for South Florida PBS.

Beginning in September, category finalists will be showcased and winners revealed across Sharecare's social media profiles on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

South Florida PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation.

