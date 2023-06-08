Otter Products Celebrates 25 Years with All-Company Volunteer Day

Since the inception of closed2open, employees have completed over 25,000 hours of volunteer work in nine countries.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 15, Otter Products is closing its doors for the seventh annual day of giving back. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, the closed2open volunteer event pauses all Otter Products' operations for one day to allow employees to make a difference in their communities by volunteering with local organizations.

The closed2open event allows all employees to volunteer together on a wide variety of projects to support their communities such as park clean up, food bank support and school refresh projects. Otter Products employees will give their time and talent to projects that make a big impact in their communities throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia.

"This year's closed2open supports a core pillar to who we are at Otter Products while celebrating a look back at the impact our employees have made," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "Our employees continue to make an incredible impact giving back to the communities they call home. Through their dedication, we have been able to grow this event each year. It allows us to come together as an organization in a meaningful way to assist those in need."

This year's closed2open event coincides with a special milestone for the organization as Otter Products marks its 25th year in business. Otter Products' mission and values are rooted in giving back. Creating a positive impact in the lives of employees and in communities was part of the company culture since day one and formalized with the founding of the OtterCares Foundation in 2010. OtterCares offers grant programs aimed at inspiring students to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists while also facilitating the employee volunteer program at Otter Products.

Otter Products employees are given 24 hours of paid time off for volunteering each year. Since 2011, when tracking began, Otter Products employees have completed more than 134,000 hours volunteering equating to over $3.8 million in value. The participation rate of Otter Products volunteer program is 80% which is well above the industry average of 33%.

Employees use their volunteer time off to support projects close to their hearts. Through the OtterCares' Dollars for Doers (DFD) grant program, any employee who completes their 24 hours of volunteer time, can earn a donation to an organization of their choice. Since its launch in 2014, the DFD program has generated over $776,000 to schools and nonprofits across the United States and Canada.

Join Otter Product employees June 15, or any other day, in making a positive impact in your community by volunteering with or donating to your favorite organization. Click here to learn more about Otter Products' dedication to giving back. Otter Products customer service and distribution centers will be closed on June 15, resulting in a small delay in some services.

About Otter Products:

Otter Products LLC provides premium mobile technology accessories through its OtterBox brand and reusable packaging solutions for thermally sensitive goods through its Liviri brand. OtterBox is the No. 1-selling smartphone case in the U.S. offering a wide variety of protective options for devices as well as power products and other accessories.1 Liviri leverages design and development expertise in thermal performance to address pain points for the e-grocery and biomedical industries.

At Otter Products, "We Grow to Give." The company's success is measured by this mission and brought to life through the OtterCares Foundation. Founded in 2010, OtterCares is focused on inspiring kids to change the world by championing innovative education that encourages students to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists. For more information about closed2open, visit https://www.otterbox.com/en-us/closed2open.html.

