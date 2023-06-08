Not All Air Purifiers Are Equal When it Comes to Indoor Air Quality

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Canadian wildfires burn through Canada, sending plumes of smoke as far south as Georgia and creating the worst air quality in the country, Innovative Healthcare Solutions warns consumers that not all air purifiers are created for the same purpose. Indoor air quality is being greatly affected by these wildfires.

"As consumers consider air purification systems, it's important that they consider the size of the indoor space, number of people in the space and how the purifiers are mounted before making a purchase," said Innovative Healthcare Solutions President Bill Williams.

Small spaces with few individuals may be suitable for floor air purification systems with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters. However, large areas with numerous individuals, such as office spaces, retail establishments or classrooms, need a solution that can efficiently purify the volume of air in those spaces.

The HALO HEPA Air Purification System uses medical-grade H14 HEPA along with a carbon filter to capture particulates, like smoke from wildfires, while regular HEPA floor units may not.

The HALO, tested in real-world settings, achieves a 99.99% reduction in particle load, cycles the air 24/7 and is independent of the HVAC system. Unlike floor units, the HALO is ceiling-mounted, avoiding possible interference and allowing for optimal airflow to remove harmful pathogens from your breathing zone.

For more information, visit https://ihcsolutionsusa.com/halo-hepa-air-filtration/.

About Innovative Healthcare Solutions

Innovative Healthcare Solutions provides products that purify, sanitize and disinfect. The HALO HEPA Air Purification System is ceiling mounted and brings air up and away from the breathing zone as it captures 99.99% of viruses and bacteria.

