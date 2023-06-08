DEWAR'S® SCOTCH WHISKY PARTNERS WITH THE U.S. OPEN TO UNVEIL "THE CHAMPIONS EDITION" 19 YEAR OLD WHISKY AGED IN NAPA VALLEY RED WINE CASKS

Commemorating the 123rd U.S. Open Championship, the limited edition 'DEWAR'S 19 Year Old - The Champions Edition' honors the terroir of the famed California wine region

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch Whisky, the world's most awarded blended Scotch whisky, has released DEWAR'S 19 Year Old - The Champions Edition. The limited-edition whisky is released in partnership with the 123rd U.S. Open Championship, held at The Los Angeles Country Club (LACC), June 15-18, of which DEWAR'S is the official Scotch whisky partner for the third year running.

Created by four-time Master Blender of the Year, Stephanie Macleod and her team, The Champions Edition is extra-matured in hand-selected red wine casks from nearby Napa Valley, a region known for its award-winning fine wines, to produce a Scotch whisky that is rich and complex. The Champions Edition was inspired by the ethos of the U.S. Open's "From Many, One" campaign, bringing together up to 40 grain and single malt whiskies. It features notes of red berries and black cherries, which resolve into a rich and fruity finish with a hint of nutmeg. Part of the bottle proceeds go towards the USGA Foundation, which celebrates, serves, and advances the game of golf.

It is the third DEWAR'S 19 Year Old limited edition created in partnership with the USGA, with previous iterations in 2022 finished in new American Oak and Rye Casks, and in 2021 finished in first-fill ex-Bourbon casks. Like all DEWAR'S whiskies, DEWAR'S 19 Year old is double aged for extra smoothness.

"I am delighted to introduce the third iteration of DEWAR'S Champion's Edition, a whisky that fittingly pays homage to the terroir of California. In previous years we have created Scotch whiskies that offer incredible depth and breadth of flavor using the best of our Scottish terroir finished exclusively in American Oak casks: from first fill ex-Bourbon to new, never used American Oak and Rye Casks. And this year is no different. We're celebrating another great American Oak cask seasoned by red wine from California's Napa Valley. These imparts deep berry notes on the whisky. It marks the first non-fortified wine cask-finished whisky that we have created for DEWAR'S; the result is a wonderfully smooth and complex Scotch whisky, which I'm sure new and experienced Dewar's drinkers alike will enjoy," said Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for DEWAR'S.

In addition to The Champions Edition, DEWAR'S will again serve as the official cocktail of the U.S. Open with the DEWAR's Lemon Wedge cocktail. This refreshing libation combines the smoothness of the award-winning DEWAR'S 12 Year Old whisky with lemonade and club soda, and is topped with a golf tee pick and a lemon wedge for garnish.

"Connecting with friends or family after a round of golf is intrinsic to the game, with many golfers enjoying the established tradition of a round of drinks at the 19th hole. It is an important occasion for us, where golfers can both celebrate or commiserate, depending on their performance on the course, over a small dram or a refreshing highball. Whether golfers prefer sipping our DEWAR's 19 Year Old - Champion's Edition neat or enjoying the award-winning DEWAR's 12 Year Old in a DEWAR's Lemon Wedge cocktail, we toast to golf's enduring spirit of camaraderie, competition and celebration," noted Brian Cox, Vice President of DEWAR'S North America.

Whisky cocktails continue to experience a resurgence in popularity, with drinkers experimenting beyond the classic whisky sour or highball, testament to the breadth and depth of flavor that Scotch whisky can imbue in a cocktail. For those who cannot make it to the course but want to raise a toast to the game with the signature DEWAR'S Lemon Wedge cocktail at home, DEWAR'S has created a cocktail kit via Cocktail Courier available nationwide; see HERE.

The third iteration of the DEWAR'S Champions Edition Commemorative Bottle for the 2023 U.S. Open will be available in limited quantities, sold at select fine wines and spirits retailers as well as online HERE .

For more information on DEWAR'S whisky products, please visit www.dewars.com or on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

+++

DEWAR'S 19 YEAR OLD "THE CHAMPIONS" EDITION

Limited edition bottles on shelves nationwide HERE

MSRP $79.99 (750 mL each)

ABV: 43%

DEWAR'S LEMON WEDGE COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

1½ oz. DEWAR's 12-year-old

3 oz. Club Soda

2 oz. Lemonade

Method: Combine ingredients over ice and stir for desired dilution. Garnish with lemon. Cheers!

Available for purchase on CocktailCourier.com HERE

MSRP: $74.99

See HERE for all high-res imagery

(PRNewsfoto/DEWAR’S) (PRNewswire)

