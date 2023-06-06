Vega IT Opens Offices in New York

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, Vega IT announced that it was going global. As a part of its international expansion strategy, one of the fastest-growing companies in the EMEA region partnered with Zoran Vasiljev and opened offices in New York.

Saša Popović, CEO at Vega IT, and Zoran Vasiljev, Vega IT's partner for Americas & APAC. (PRNewswire)

In a recent interview , the company's founder, Saša Popović, explained that, even though Vega IT wasn't physically present in the US until then, it has been operating in that market for years.

"Almost 20% of Vega IT's revenue comes from US-based companies. By establishing the New York office and hiring a team there, we aim to further capitalize on the potential of such a lucrative market."

Saša Popović

The opening of the US office also creates the opportunity for Vega IT to expand its client base and deepen relationships with existing clients in that market.

"Employing people with great technical knowledge and extensive domain expertise from the countries our clients come from is an opportunity for us to be true partners to them and help them become even more successful by co-creating top-notch software solutions," explained Popović.

He adds that the expansion to the US market is only the beginning of the company's five-year expansion strategy. And, adding Zoran Vasiljev to lead Vega IT's strategic expansion as a Partner and President (Americas and APAC) was the next logical move. Vasiljev is a serial entrepreneur and C-level executive with over 25 years of international management and operational experience across different industries.

"Vega IT has a strong entrepreneurial mindset, drive, and ambition to win big on the world stage. I like that idea, and it's a great match with both my professional experience and personal values. So once I was offered a seat on a rocket ship, I just had to get on!"

Zoran Vasiljev

About Vega IT:

Vega IT is a software development service company, founded 15 years ago by two university colleagues - Saša and Vladan. Today, the company hires a team of over 800 industry professionals and has successfully delivered more than 1200 projects. They collaborate with more than 200 global clients across various industries. The company received numerous prestigious awards, including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA, The European Business Awards, The Golden Gazelle, and the Top IT Company in Serbia for many years now.

