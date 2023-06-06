STAYPINEAPPLE CELEBRATES ALL 10 OF ITS HOTELS RECEIVING TRIPADVISOR® 2023 TRAVELERS' CHOICE® AWARDS

Staypineapple's great brand-wide guest and customer feedback reviews earn all 10 of its hotels a place among TripAdvisor Travelers' favorite places to stay.

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple, the national boutique hotel brand, today announced all 10 of its hotels have been recognized by Tripadvisor as 2023 Travelers' Choice award winners, placing the entire brand portfolio within TripAdvisor's "top 10% of hotels globally." The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, positioning these businesses as Tripadvisor's best-of-the-best.

Staypineapple receives 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards brand-wide. (PRNewswire)

"This award demonstrates having provided great experiences for guests." - John Boris , Chief Growth Officer, Tripadvisor

"We are thrilled and humbled to have all 10 of our hotels recognized with TripAdvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards," said Dina Belon, Chief Operating Officer at Staypineapple. "In 2022 we saw 8 of our 10 hotels receive this coveted award, and while that was a huge milestone for our hotel group, we have worked diligently over the past year to ensure the service standards brand-wide represented the same high level of guest experience and satisfaction. Staypineapple was built on our founder Michelle Barnet's belief that we have a 'responsibility to always do better,' so that is exactly what we aimed to do."

Staypineapple's presence on TripAdvisor is highlighted by holding the #5 hotel in Seattle position (Staypineapple, The Maxwell Hotel), the #5 hotel in San Diego position (Staypineapple, Hotel Z) and the #10 hotel in San Francisco position (Staypineapple, An Elegant Hotel, Union Square).

"Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice winners," said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. "The travel resurgence we've seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers' Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry's resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!"

Staypineapple (PRNewswire)

