Rally Brings Top Business Podcaster Guy Raz to 2023 Conference

Inaugural cross-sector innovation conference runs August 29-31, features over 200 speakers

INDIANAPOLIS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally , the largest cross-sector innovation conference, today announced a keynote speaker: Guy Raz, host of the "How I Built This" podcast and described by the New York Times as "one of the most popular podcasters in history."

Rally brings together attendees from around the world to forge creative, cross-sector collisions that power innovation

The award-winning journalist, author, and radio and podcast host will speak about the impact of entrepreneurship and innovation in driving positive change. Raz has interviewed hundreds of successful entrepreneurs and business leaders, giving him a unique perspective on what it takes to succeed in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

"Guy Raz is a powerhouse example of experience sharing, and his unique perspective and storytelling skills make him a trusted source for entrepreneurship learnings and overcoming obstacles on the path to success," said Christopher Day, Rally Visionary and CEO of Elevate Ventures. "His insights will inspire our attendees, encouraging their drive and creativity."

Rally brings together companies, universities, entrepreneurs and investors from around the world to forge the creative, cross-sector collisions that power innovation. The conference also released the names of the first 25 additional guest speakers who will facilitate sessions, participate in expert panels or judge the pitch competition.

The first-of-its-kind event offers a $5 million pitch competition, content sessions featuring more than 200 industry experts, face-to-face investor meetups, workshops and an innovation demo arena. Attendees will have opportunities to interact with fellow participants and experts across six innovation studios: Software, Ag & Food, Healthcare, SportsTech, HardTech and Entrepreneurship.

Information about the pitch competition, demo arena, speakers, sessions and tickets is available now at www.rallyinnovation.com . The conference runs August 29-31 at the Indiana Convention Center, and 5,000 attendees are expected.

About Rally

Rally is the largest cross-sector innovation conference and is being hosted in Indianapolis from August 29-31, 2023. The conference focuses on bringing together disparate stakeholders across sectors to enable creative collisions. Conference highlights include 5,000 attendees, a $5M pitch competition, six innovation studio tracks, thought leaders from across the globe, over 200 speakers and more. Learn more at www.rallyinnovation.com .

