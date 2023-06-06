GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces GenServe's 10th Acquisition, R&J Control, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners is pleased to announce GenServe's acquisition of R&J Control, Inc. ("R&J Control" or the "Company"). GenServe is a portfolio company of GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360"), a New York-based private equity firm investing in middle market business services and industrial companies.

GenServe is a leading independent provider of scheduled and emergency power generator maintenance, repair and sales in the Northeast region, with significant presence across Texas, Florida and Illinois, serving primarily commercial and municipal customers in various industries.

R&J Control is a key player in the New Jersey generator market, serving a diverse set of customers in commercial and municipal end-markets. Based in Dover, New Jersey, R&J Control provides maintenance, repair, and remote monitoring services for generators and backup power solutions, as well as generator and related equipment sales and rentals.

GenServe CEO, Fred Smagorinsky, said, "The acquisition of R&J Control strengthens GenServe's already significant market presence in the tri-state area. We are excited to bring their highly skilled and experienced team into the GenServe family and accelerate our growth in this core market. We are also pleased that Jeff Berry, former owner and President of R&J Control, and his entire leadership team, will be joining GenServe."

"R&J Control has a long-standing reputation for excellent customer service in New Jersey, and I am excited to improve on that reputation by partnering with GenServe and leveraging their team, systems and capabilities to provide a better experience for our customers," said Jeff Berry, R&J Control President.

"This addition to GenServe's already strong presence in the tri-state area cements our position as the most capable and responsive generator service provider in the region," said Daphne Dufresne, GenServe Board Chair and GenNx360 Managing Partner.

About GenServe

GenServe is a leader in the maintenance, repair, rental and sale of industrial generators and backup power solutions. The Company has the largest team of EGSA certified technicians of any independent generator maintenance company. GenServe is a one-stop shop provider of comprehensive emergency power supply system solutions to protect companies against the high cost of power failure. For more information on GenServe, please visit www.genserveinc.com.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries with the objective of implementing and supporting value-enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver cost efficiencies, and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include industrial machinery and components, logistics and supply chain solutions, industrial and environmental services, food and agricultural products and services, infrastructure equipment and services, specialty chemicals, packaging, and aerospace and defense. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City.

