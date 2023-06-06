2023 KLAS Clinical Communication Report: PerfectServe Clients Report Deepest Adoption, More Comprehensive Deployments

Customers validated PerfectServe's ability to enable a system-wide communication strategy with workflows that can be tailored to a wide range of needs and departments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, today announced that its clinical communication solutions were highlighted in a new KLAS Report titled "Clinical Communication Platforms 2023: A Closer Look at Customer Adoption." Insights from the report indicate that more than any other vendor, PerfectServe's customers enjoy a rare combination of complete workflow automation and wide adoption by physicians, nurses, and staff that successfully enables their system-wide communication strategies. The report includes data from PerfectServe and Telmediq customers since the company continues to develop, implement, and support both platforms.

In its latest report on the state of the clinical communication market segment, KLAS positioned PerfectServe as a top performer, nothing that the company's solutions drive the deepest adoption and support a broad range of workflows and integrations. (PRNewswire)

PerfectServe's customers enjoy a rare combo of complete workflow automation and wide adoption by doctors and nurses.

According to the report, "PerfectServe respondents [...] report the deepest adoption, saying the vendor has driven adoption by offering enterprise licenses and developing workflows for ORs, patient registration, and call centers." The report also calls attention to the broad capability of PerfectServe's solutions and the company's ability execute successful deployments:

PerfectServe and Telmediq customers both reported deploying a large number of workflows/interfaces and gave PerfectServe high marks for its ability to enable a communication strategy built on these complex workflows. In a four-quadrant grid attached to this analysis, Telmediq's combined score placed it in the most favorable position in the upper right quadrant, with PerfectServe nearby.

In a measurement of adoption breadth vs. adoption depth, PerfectServe and Telmediq are in the most favorable positions in the upper right quadrant, meaning the combined percentage of customer hospitals and employees using PerfectServe's solutions outstripped other vendors in the segment.

"With healthcare technology, we often run into the perception that complexity is the enemy of effectiveness, but this KLAS report shows that doesn't have to be the case," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "Through close partnerships with our many wonderful customers, we're proving that a company can successfully implement a more robust communication strategy with more extensive workflows, all while helping healthcare organizations achieve their communication goals. We're proud of this feedback and grateful to work with so many forward-thinking leaders across the healthcare industry."

Recent PerfectServe commentary collected by KLAS reinforces the findings of this report. It portrays a vendor that strives for continuous innovation and works closely with every customer to build extensive deployments:

"PerfectServe is very innovative. They anticipate what other technology vendors will do, and they work to be compatible and integrate Telmediq with their software. PerfectServe tries to find solutions where the other technology is not good at something, and they will try to bridge that gap, and they do that very well. Over the course of the last several years, I have seen PerfectServe come up with newer suggestions and platforms that can improve the workflow for physicians." - CMIO, April 2023

"PerfectServe has been with us every step of the way for the implementations and upgrades. The vendor is very progressive and up front when it comes to giving us information on what is changing and what is happening. PerfectServe meets with us regularly and frequently; they give us a lot of time. The vendor is very engaged as our collaborative partner. We hope that collaboration doesn't change. PerfectServe doesn't just give us their product. The vendor works within our constructs to find solutions that meet our organization's needs. More vendors are going that way, but PerfectServe has been that way since the implementation." - Director, May 2023

In a market segment that has seen significant consolidation in recent years, PerfectServe's consistent focus on core clinical communication functionality has paid off in the form of highly differentiated solutions that drive better clinical outcomes and speed to care for enterprise customers, resulting in tangible improvements in care quality, delivery speed, and cost. PerfectServe's solutions are capable, reliable, secure, user-friendly, interoperable with all key clinical and telecom systems, and come with the backing of a dedicated team that possesses 25+ years of industry and clinical workflow experience.

More analysis can be found in the full KLAS Clinical Communication Platforms 2023 report. Visit the PerfectServe website to learn more about how its purpose-built solutions enable unified health system communication.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights it provides, visit KLASresearch.com.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

PerfectServe Contact:

Ryan Grable | Chief Marketing Officer

765.720.5471

rgrable@perfectserve.com

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. (PRNewsfoto/PerfectServe) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PerfectServe