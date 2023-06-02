LAMINA1 Selects Croquet as Key Partner for Open Metaverse Development

Croquet joins the LAMINA1 Early Access Program to begin pre-building on the LAMINA1 platform, making the Croquet Multiplayer Platform available to thousands of open metaverse creators

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Croquet Corporation, provider of Croquet OS, the Multiplayer Platform for Web and Gaming, and LAMINA1, a blockchain optimized for the Open Metaverse, announced today a development partnership where Croquet will make its platform available to LAMINA1 creators and build upon L1's newly released Metaverse-as-a-Service offering.

"This isn't just an exciting time for Croquet, but also for the advancement of the Open Metaverse," said John Payne, CEO of Croquet. "While closed, walled garden Metaverse efforts have stumbled, the Open Metaverse is growing rapidly, and the combination of Croquet's innate multiplayer capabilities combined with LAMINA1's blockchain-optimized, flexible framework will empower the global community of Open Metaverse creators to create vibrant, powerful, useful and connected worlds like never before. I'm excited to see what the future holds."

Croquet OS allows multiple users to work or play together within a single shared distributed environment, and guarantees perfectly shared experiences will remain bit-identical for every user. This ultra-low latency on Croquet-powered experiences delivers built-in persistence and user data protections. In addition, access to Croquet's robust library of proprietary technology frees LAMINA1 from having to develop a completely new multiplayer back-end.

The collaboration of Croquet and LAMINA1 has many applications and use cases, but is particularly important in Web3 gaming, where game developers can build perfectly synchronized multiplayer games without writing netcode, setting up servers or managing networking. The Croquet decentralized architecture is fundamental to the development of all multiplayer Web3 applications.

The LAMINA1 Early Access Program opens up Croquet OS to an active community of thousands of Open Metaverse creators and experiences. In addition, Croquet will be able to begin pre-building and collaborating on the LAMINA1 platform to design unique integrations with the blockchain.

"This partnership signals a significant step forward in building out LAMINA1's blockchain offerings for builders, developers, and storytellers looking to create scalable online experiences," said LAMINA1 Chief Business Officer Geraldine Pamphile. "The Croquet team brings significant technology advances to the existing L1 base-layer, synchronizing the multi-user environment and offering attractive features such as built-in persistence and user data protections –– critical use cases for creators as the Open Metaverse comes to life."

To learn more about Croquet, visit croquet.io . To learn more about LAMINA1, visit lamina1.com.

About LAMINA1

LAMINA1 is a blockchain optimized for the open metaverse — providing builders and creators a flexible framework for a better online future. The organization was founded in June 2022 by renowned author and futurist Neal Stephenson, who originated the term "metaverse" in his 1992 novel Snow Crash, and crypto pioneer Peter Vessenes, digital currency expert and founder of the first venture-backed Bitcoin company.

Its mission is to deliver the infrastructure, API, and tooling needed to empower a vibrant, global community of open metaverse creators — championing the development of a robust, performant and interoperable ecosystem that gives builders and consumers more agency and ownership in the next online era.

About Croquet

Croquet is on a mission to enable the rapid multiplayer evolution of the web and gaming. It delivers the Multiplayer Platform for Web and Gaming and its transformational new Synchronized Computation Architecture creates bit-identical user experiences that are synchronized, low latency, low bandwidth and innately multiuser by moving compute from the server "beyond the edge" to user devices. It makes development of multiuser experiences for web and gaming simple for 17M+ JavaScript developers on more than 200,000,000 active websites. Croquet was named "Startup To Watch" at the AWE Conference in May 2022 and received the WEBXR Platform of the Year at the Polys Awards in March 2023. The company was formed in 2019. It is funded by SIP Global Partners and a group of experienced technology and financial industry veterans. Visit croquet.io.

