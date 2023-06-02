Delve Expands Services with Digital Innovation and Design Firm Acquisition

MADISON, Wis., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delve continues to grow into the world's leading innovation consultancy with its acquisition of altr, a digital innovation and design company.

Delve acquired altr, a digital innovation and design firm. (PRNewswire)

The acquisition strengthens Delve's ability to deliver products, services, and experiences to clients that seamlessly combine physical and digital features.

"The future is about delivering a unified product experience – digital, physical, and service," said Delve President Andrew Weiman. "Our clients will now be able to achieve that future with a single innovation partner, Delve."

altr, based in Boston, are experts in digital strategy and design for consumer apps, enterprise software, and brand experiences with deep expertise in serving healthcare and medtech clients.

They are in the top 1% of firms globally for product design and development1. Their ranking is a direct result of the impact they create for clients:

Jitterbit: A complete redesign of the platform lead to recognition as Best in Usability by G2 and a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader.

Erewhon: Experience strategy and design for their native app, ranked 4.2 stars in the Apple App Store.

And a breadth of proven results for healthcare leaders, including BD, Breas, athenahealth, Iora Primary Care, Homethrive, and more.

"We chose Delve because we share a vision for how to better serve people and build a more meaningful and effective future through design," said altr Founder and Chief of Design Christine Pillsbury. "We're excited to empower clients new and old with our collective ability to deliver in digital and physical environments."

This is Delve's first acquisition since it was purchased by Trinity Hunt Partners and merged with design and development firm Bresslergroup in May 2021.

Delve has expanded its staff of strategists, designers, and engineers; completed hundreds of impactful projects; and celebrated alongside clients as they released innovative new products in the medical device, commercial, and consumer industries.

"Almost two years ago to the day, we announced our intention to build the world's best end-to-end product innovation firm," Weiman said. "With altr, we take another giant step forward. Much more to come."

About Delve

Delve is a multidisciplinary product innovation firm that brings bold ideas to market. We guide clients through the complexities of innovation, delivering better, faster, and more sustainable success. Delve serves ambitious start-ups to Fortune 500 clients in the healthcare, consumer, and commercial industries, delivering innovation through advanced expertise in research, strategy, design, and engineering.

About altr



altr (https://www.getaltrd.com/) is an acclaimed innovation and design firm in Boston. They design the future every day—it's how they're wired and it's what they deliver. Founded in 2014 by industry vets Christine Pillsbury and Geordie McClelland, altr works with clients who are driven to serve and improve the lives of the real human beings that use their products and services. The team has worked across industries to reshape our client's respective categories through native and web-based products, business strategy consulting, and digital brand platforms for global, Fortune 500 companies and funded tech startups.

1 Clutch.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delve