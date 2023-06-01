Victory Home Remodeling Continues to Expand its Executive Team with Addition of New Executive Vice President of Leadership and Development

EDISON, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the fastest growing construction companies in the country, Victory Home Remodeling, is expanding its executive team with the addition of Bill Winters, Executive Vice President of Leadership and Development.

"Company culture is what makes Victory special. Not only do we want to hire the best and retain them for the long haul, but we're also very particular about who we add to our winning team." said Frank LaGuarina, co-founder. "Bill's 'customer-first' reputation precedes him, and we are happy to have him as part of the Victory family."

Bill Winter's commitment to making his clients happy and training the best sales teams was proven during his decade at ADP. Starting as a district manager and rising through the ranks to division vice president of sales, he brings exceptional, hands-on experience to the business development team at Victory. "Joining one of the fastest growing companies in the home remodeling industry is an incredibly exciting opportunity. The momentum and growth that this company has achieved is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the amazing leadership team and employees. I am thrilled to be a part of this dynamic team and to contribute to the continued success of this brand. Our reputation for over-delivering reflects the commitment we have to providing the highest quality products and services. I am excited to continue this legacy of excellence and take this company to even greater heights."

By adding Winters, Victory is looking forward to bringing their unique approach to home remodeling to a larger customer base. By offering 100% lifetime warranties and requiring no money down, they have carved out a unique niche in their market. "With Bill on our executive team, we are poised for even greater growth and long-term success," said Matt Winters, co-founder. "We can't wait to see what the future holds."

About Victory Home Remodeling: Founded in 2019 by Jared Brown, Frank LaGuarina, Mike Nucci and Matt Winters, Victory is a leader in roofing, siding, window and gutter replacements. By offering 100% lifetime warranties on their work and servicing the entire state, Victory has established itself as the most trusted home remodeling company in New Jersey.

View original content:

SOURCE Victory Home Remodeling