Eightfold AI Announces its Strategic Leadership Position in the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ For Talent Acquisition

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced its Strategic Leadership position in the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition (TA). For the second consecutive year, Eightfold AI has been recognized for its innovation in pioneering the category of AI-based Talent Intelligence Platforms. The report examines the TA field with specific emphasis on the impact of skills within workforce planning and generative AI , both the subject of recent Eightfold product announcements. The report also states, "those at the forefront of AI-infused solutions are seeing impressive return on investment, with often minimal payback times."

"Talent Acquisition is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, with emerging solutions showcasing value, but also presenting unique challenges in implementation and adoption," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "Eightfold AI has spent over six years in this space, demonstrating significant growth while continuing to innovate. Their experience and capability is reflected by their position within the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™."

According to Fosway, "AI is permeating every stage of the recruitment funnel and beyond, into talent mobility, reskilling and upskilling." It continues, "advances in AI are accelerating this disruption further and transforming both the application process as well as how organizations attract, hire, assess, select, onboard, and develop their staff." Eightfold AI has built a Talent Intelligence Platform that fluidly incorporates Talent Acquisition into all aspects of career development and talent management.

"This report details the transformative impact of artificial intelligence within the talent space, which has emerged as a true differentiator for modern business leaders. This recognition of Eightfold's position by Fosway is affirming to our internal team, but, just as importantly, recognizes our customers as industry leaders driving a generational change," said Ashutosh Garg, CEO and Co-founder at Eightfold AI.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a five-dimensional model that can be used to understand the relative position of different solutions and providers in a selected market segment. It allows organizations to compare different solutions based on their Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership, and Future Trajectories across the market. For more information on the Fosway 9-Grid™ methodology visit https://www.fosway.com/9-grid/.

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries and 24 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

About the Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

