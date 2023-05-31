Trident Edge Consulting Publishes Educational Content for Hospital Supply Chain Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Edge Consulting, a healthcare industry supply chain consulting firm, has announced the general availability of their educational content designed to provide foundational knowledge to hospital supply chain professionals.

The recently published Introduction to Materials Management educational series includes 9 videos that focus on entry level supply chain topics for front line staff, supervisors and analysts that work in materials or inventory management, receiving and/or distribution areas of a health system. This video series is also useful for other hospital staff who interact with the materials management functions, as cross-functional knowledge.

"One consistent challenge that we have observed when working with our clients is that hospital supply chain staff are often times only trained to perform their assigned tasks," said Michael Bernhard, Managing Director of Trident Edge Consulting. "They are left to learn supply chain terms, processes, worker safety and core supply chain knowledge through observation and asking questions. This type of training leads to inconsistency in knowledge and performance and can even lead to workplace safety events. Our goal for producing these educational videos is to strengthen the U.S. health system by making foundational educational topics available to all hospital supply chain staff across the country."

After analyzing various learning methods and tools currently available as well as surveying industry supply chain leaders, Trident Edge elected to publish healthcare supply chain content in an on-demand lecture style to simplify the learning experience and ensure the content is easily accessible across the U.S.

You can find these videos on the Trident Edge Consulting YouTube channel, or through the Trident Edge website.

"Given the performance and financial pressures in U.S. hospitals", said Amy Parshall, Senior Manager of Educational Content, "we are excited to be able to offer the Introduction to Materials Management educational series at no charge through various methods that work best for each health system. We are already diligently working on our next educational series and look forward to publishing those videos soon."

About Trident Edge Consulting

Trident Edge Consulting (TEC) was formed in 2007 with a vision of providing the U.S. health system with affordable solutions to their most pressing supply chain business issues. TEC focuses on delivering leading practices through process automation, technology, systems integration, process redesign and education. To learn more about Trident Edge Consulting please visit www.TridentEdge.com.

