ProGro BIO Announces Commissioning of New R&D Center

ATLANTA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGro BIO, an Atlanta-based AgTech microbial sciences company, has announced completion and commissioning of its new R&D center located outside of Boise, Idaho. The company specializes in development of all-natural organic soil inoculant solutions targeted to the agricultural sector.

New ProGro facility houses advanced technology capable of producing concentrated microbial soil incoluants

The facility houses the company's main research and development activities with the ability to perform specialized experimentation and microbial product R&D. ProGro's premier microbial soil inoculant, Rhizol, is the result of three decades of research and development and is the most robust all-natural, organic soil inoculant formulation available on the market today. Specifically formulated as an advanced, broad-spectrum product, Rhizol has a comprehensive mode of action including stimulation of plant growth and building vibrant root systems with robust natural resistance to a host of soil-borne pathogens and parasitic nematodes.

The new ProGro facility houses advanced microbial brewing bioreactors that can produce highly concentrated microbial liquid formulations with high efficiency. The company has perfected innovative production protocols that convert liquid Rhizol into highly concentrated fully soluble powder form for agricultural distribution. This soluble powder can be applied through several different application methods and is available for numerous crop targets including soybeans, corn, wheat, peanuts, cotton, tomatoes, potatoes, and numerous other vegetable crops.

"ProGro's new world-class R&D facility houses some of the most advanced technology available and has been established as ProGro's operational image for future replication as we expand production capabilities around the country, said Barry Roberts, ProGro Chief Operating Officer. "We purposefully set out to develop this facility as one that is easily replicable, and we were very intentional in our technology choices which were carefully selected based on industry position and U.S. manufacturing sourcing."

ProGro BIO is an AgTech microbial sciences company that produces all-natural organic microbial products containing advanced formulations of bacterial and fungal strains. The company is focused on revolutionizing agribusiness by dramatically improving soil health through natural microbial soil inoculation. Rhizol, an all-natural, organically certifiable product and the result of three decades of R&D, stimulates plant growth and builds vibrant root systems with robust natural resistance to a host of soil-borne pathogens and parasitic nematodes. The company completed a highly successful pre-seed funding round in early 2022. Learn more at www.progrobio.com .

