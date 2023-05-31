Emeren Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

STAMFORD, Conn., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Emeren's first quarter 2023 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company's shareholder letter on the quarterly results page of the Investor Relations section of Emeren Group Ltd's website at https://ir.emeren.com/.

Emeren Group Ltd will host a conference call today to discuss results.

Conference Call Details

We will host a conference call today to discuss our first quarter 2023 business and financial results. The call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BId591b19e06ce430c8013887637b005f4

Audio-only Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/upr9x999

Additionally, an archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Emeren Group Ltd's website at https://ir.emeren.com/.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a ~3 GW pipeline of projects and IPP assets across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams across multiple countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

