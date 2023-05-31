Checkmarx Announces First GenAI-powered AppSec Platform, Empowering Developers and AppSec Teams to Find and Fix Vulnerabilities Faster

Powered by GPT-4, innovative new AI-driven capabilities lower application security (AppSec) risk and help security teams "shift everywhere" with speed and accuracy

ATLANTA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx , the global leader in application security solutions, announced its new AI Query Builders and AI Guided Remediation to help development and AppSec teams more accurately discover and remediate application vulnerabilities.

The powerfully simple AI-driven features are available within the Checkmarx One™ Application Security Platform, the industry's most comprehensive platform for reducing risk within today's complex, cloud-native applications. This is the first in a series of planned AI-powered capabilities aimed at helping CISOs, AppSec teams and application developers deliver secure code faster.

AI Query Builder for SAST: One of the strengths of Checkmarx SAST is the flexibility to go wide or deep based on application criticality. Now, powered by AI Query Builder for SAST, developers and AppSec teams can use AI to write custom SAST queries (rules for scanning), fine-tune them, modify existing queries and add new use cases to increase their static coverage, all while reducing false positives by up to 90% and improving the fidelity of developers' alerts.

AI Query Builder for IaC Security: This new query builder for Checkmarx IaC Security allows developers, cloud engineers and AppSec teams to add new IaC queries (rules) with no prior knowledge needed. Powered by GPT4, AI Query Builder generates queries based on the entry of simple, human-readable text describing the search target. This dramatically reduces query creation time by up to 65%. Queries are built by GPT without sharing any user files or data and can be executed alongside the built-in queries in IaC Security or KICS by Checkmarx (currently in use by over three million developers), making it the first AI query builder available for open source.

AI Guided Remediation: Providing actionable remediation within integrated development environments (IDEs), AI Guided Remediation helps developers better understand IaC and API misconfigurations without additional resources. Now organizations can address issues in their IaC templates faster, reduce management overhead, boost developer adoption and deliver more secure applications faster.

"Checkmarx innovation is leveraging generative AI to disrupt and transform the way developers secure applications, bringing greater accuracy and guidance directly into the heart of their IDEs and processes," said Sandeep Johri, CEO at Checkmarx. "We're proud to push the industry forward with new AI-driven capabilities and to support CISOs and AppSec leaders to better support their development teams, making AppSec more effective and comprehensive as part of cloud and digital transformation."

Purpose-built for cloud-native application development, Checkmarx One is highly scalable and integrates seamlessly with developers' tools and IDEs of choice. The platform's context-sensitive correlation engine, Checkmarx Fusion, along with API Security, Supply Chain Security, Supply Chain Threat Intelligence and comprehensive threat modeling are advanced capabilities in addition to SAST, SCA, DAST, and IaC Security to enable the industry's most comprehensive and innovative application security approach.

"The voice of our enterprise customers directly influences our technology roadmap," said Checkmarx Chief R&D Officer Kobi Tzruya. "Understanding their challenges along with the opportunities brought by complementary technologies keeps us focused on the AppSec solutions they'll need 10 years from now while speeding time-to-delivery today. With these new capabilities in Checkmarx One, we're accommodating the requirements of both security and development teams within one platform."

The Checkmarx AppSec research team recently discovered a vulnerability in the OpenAI ChatGPT signup process that allowed "unlimited" credit on new accounts. The team disclosed this finding to the OpenAI security team and worked collaboratively to close the vulnerability.

Checkmarx customers are invited to register for the Early Access program to gain access to the two AI Query Builders and AI Guided Remediation prior to general availability. To sign up, visit this page.

Checkmarx is the leading application security provider, offering the industry's most comprehensive and innovative cloud-native platform, Checkmarx One™. Fueled by intelligence from our industry leading AppSec security research team, our products and services enable enterprises to shift everywhere in order to secure every phase of development for every application while simultaneously balancing the dynamic needs of CISOs, security teams, and development teams. We are honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, including 60 percent of Fortune 100 organizations, and are committed to moving forward with an unwavering dedication to the safety and security of our customers and the applications that power our day-to-day lives. Checkmarx. Make Shift Happen.

